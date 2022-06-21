Miss dies after complications from tonsil surgery at age 27

The businesswoman and Miss Brasil Continentes Unidos 2018, Gleycy Correia, died today in Macaé (RJ) just over two months after complications from tonsillitis surgery, at the age of 27. The information was released by Jak Abreu, pastor of the church that the miss attended, and confirmed by splash.

“Victim of complications from surgery, after a few weeks in a coma, Miss Costa do Sol CNB 2018 and Miss United Continents 2018, Gleycy Correia, passed away today,” the CNB (National Beauty Contest) said in a statement.

Lidiane Alves Oliveira, pastor of the Arca Church that Gleycy attended, said that the young woman’s parents are very simple and gives details about the last months in which the miss was hospitalized.

“She was at Unimed Costa do Sol [em Macaé]. She had surgery to remove her tonsils and after five days at home, she had a hemorrhage. She went to Unimed and had a cardiac arrest on 04/04 and since then she was in a coma, with no neurological activity. Today he passed away”, informs Lidiane a splash.

“We prayed every day since the coma at 10 pm in front of Unimed for her recovery. Yesterday we were informed that her kidneys had not been working for three days. She was very swollen. And her clinical condition worsened”, explains the pastor.

The contest that the young woman participated in said goodbye to her: “Gleycy will always be remembered for her enlightened beauty, joy, and empathy shown in her social project, having restored the self-esteem of so many women who faced breast cancer, redesigning the breast areola for free. “.

Gleycy died at 7 am this morning. His wake will take place at 7 pm at the Memorial Cemetery in Macaé. Burial will be at 11 am tomorrow.

splash tried to contact Unimed Costa do Sol by phone to find out more information about the circumstances of the young woman’s death, but got no response. The space remains open and will be updated when there is a response.