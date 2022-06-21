Mônica Martelli is hospitalized with gastroenteritis; see symptoms and treatment – 06/20/2022

Actress Mônica Martelli, 54, is hospitalized at Santa Casa de Misericórdia in Porto Alegre (RS), after being diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis, according to UOL Splash columnist Lucas Pasin.

She would fulfill the schedule of the show “My Life on Mars” in the South Region, but was hospitalized last Saturday (18) after performing in Porto Alegre and feeling sick.

Gastroenteritis affects the stomach and intestines. Also called gastroenterocolitis, the condition is an acute inflammation caused by a virus (the famous virus, usually caused by some type of the enterovirus genus) or bacteria, and usually evolves quickly.

“It is common for a person to be well and, from one moment to the next, to present all the symptoms at once”, explains Alexandre Sakano, gastrosurgeon at BP – A Beneficência Portuguesa de São Paulo.

Nausea, vomiting, severe cramping and diarrhea are the main symptoms, but the person may also experience dizziness, malaise and low-grade fever. When caused by bacteria, gastroenterocolitis also causes a high fever and bloody diarrhea.

What causes gastroenteritis?

The condition is caused by viruses and bacteria transmitted through contaminated water or food. Sakano reinforces the importance of observing the food consumed, avoiding eating in spaces where food is exposed for a long time on the counter, for example.

“The best thing is to consume food in trusted places and fresh food, freshly prepared”, he explains. Personal hygiene habits, such as washing hands before meals, should also be maintained.

How is the treatment?

Typically, the inflammation usually lasts between three and five days, but symptoms — especially diarrhea — can last for up to 15 days. The most common is that the condition regresses on its own. There are no remedies to cure the problem, only to alleviate the symptoms.

Medications such as probiotics, motion sickness medication, and fluid intake and light eating usually help with recovery in these first few days. According to Sakano, however, if vomiting and diarrhea continue for more than three days, it’s important to seek medical help, as fluid loss can lead to dehydration.

In this case, medicines are applied to contain diarrhea and hydration with serum through the vein. If the inflammation has a bacterial cause, the doctor may choose to recommend the use of antibiotics as well. It is important that the elderly and babies receive special attention, as, due to low immunity, they can present complications.

“In addition to the dehydration framework evolving faster, the loss of ‘good’ bacteria from the intestinal flora can cause an increase in bad bacteria in the intestine, increasing the risks of developing some infection”, warns the specialist.

*With information from a report published on 01/07/2020.