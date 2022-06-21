more refinement from R$ 464,950

The BMW 530e Luxury arrives on the national market bringing more items of refinement and sophistication to the hybrid sedan of the German luxury brand, which arrives with a suggested price of R$ 464,950.

Adriano Mamede, Senior Manager of Sales Strategy and Operations at BMW in Brazil, says: “We are always looking to offer the best we have to our customers. The Luxury version of the 530e arrives to serve the public that wants a more traditional and less sporty feel than the M Sport version.”

Mamede completes: “With this new version, the 530e serves all audiences, always with the maximum energy efficiency possible, thanks to the hybrid powertrain”.

Made in Dingolfing, Germany, the BMW 530e Luxury arrives with a stylized visual package from M Sport, with chrome accents on the grille and on the front and rear bumpers.

In addition, it also features 19-inch alloy wheels with an exclusive design, while the interior innovates with Comfort-type front seats with ventilation, which greatly increases comfort in Brazil.

It also features an aluminum panel finish and an entertainment screen for the occupants of the back seat, which greatly favors those who go to the back seat.

The 530e Luxury also comes with Driving Assistant, a semi-autonomous driving system, in addition to Parking Assistant, which parks automatically.

On board, the dashboard also has the BMW Live Cockpit Professional with two parallel 12.3-inch screens, as well as the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant.

Hybrid, the BMW 530e Luxury has VSG, a noise generator for electric mode, and in its BMW Laserlight package, LED fog lights, among others.

The 530e Luxury has plug-in hybrid propulsion with a 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo engine with 184 horsepower and 30.5 kgfm, but with an electric motor in the eight-speed automatic transmission box.

With this, combined, it delivers 292 horsepower and 42.8 kgfm, guaranteeing consumption of 24 km/l in the city and 25.8 km/l on the highway.