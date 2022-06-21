Multiple Sclerosis: Guta Stresser Forgot Simple Words; see symptoms – 06/20/2022

Actress Guta Stresser, 49, revealed in an interview with Veja that it was “terrifying” to receive the diagnosis of MS (multiple sclerosis), an incurable, progressive and autoimmune chronic disease characterized by inflammation and neuronal losses. “I lost it right away. I didn’t even know what it was, it was just that it affected the brain, and that alone sounded terrifying,” she said.

Among the symptoms, the actress said she noticed memory loss, including simple words. “Everything seemed normal until, during rehearsals [da Dança dos Famosos)], I would go through the choreography and, when I finished, I didn’t remember anything else, nothing at all. I didn’t understand why, I’ve always had an easy time with these things,” he said.

“But my condition was getting worse. I started to forget very basic words, like glass and chair. If I was stopped for two hours watching a movie on TV, I soon felt muscle pain”, completed the actress. The diagnosis came after Guta fell into the living room at home and sought medical attention.

The earlier the diagnosis is made, the greater the chances of controlling the disease. However, the initial manifestations of MS comprise a mosaic of signs and symptoms, and it can be difficult to identify it at first.

Sometimes, the progression of the disease is slow, its signs may be mild and sporadic, and they will still be confused with those of other diseases.

“Self-perception is difficult”, says Maria Betânia Beppler, a specialist in clinical medicine and preceptor of the medical course at Universidade Positivo (PR). She reports that this diagnosis is not always reached in the first consultation and that it is up to the general practitioner —usually the first professional to attend to this type of complaint— to know the set of signs and symptoms of the disease.

“What you have to keep in mind is that when you see symptoms that appear suddenly [agudos]especially those related to loss of vision or motor deficit in one of the muscle groups [perda de força no braço ou na perna], you have to think that this is an emergency. Seeking medical help should be the immediate decision”, suggests the doctor.

The first care can even be done in an emergency room, but the patient should be referred to a neurologist.

Know how to recognize the symptoms

Depending on the area affected by MS, the symptoms will vary and can be perceived as a sudden neurological deficit, which can even be confused with symptoms of stroke (stroke), such as, for example, loss of movement on one side only. of the body. They can still come and go and then get worse.

Despite this, the most common manifestation is loss of vision in one of the eyes, local pain, but impairment of movement, tingling or loss of sensation, and even other bodily functions can also occur. On the other hand, the following signs can also be observed:

Loss of vision (may be in one eye only), double vision;

Dizziness or loss of balance;

Change in speech (dyastria);

Difficulty swallowing (dysphagia);

Weakness;

tremor;

Tiredness;

loss of sensitivity;

Tingling (paresthesia);

loss of touch (dysesthesia);

Incontinence;

Constipation;

Urinary urgency;

Diarrhea;

Reflux;

Memory loss;

Difficulty concentrating;

Loss of executive functions;

Depression;

Anxiety.

Know the types of multiple sclerosis

One of the characteristics of MS is that it manifests itself in different ways in each individual, it does not affect the central nervous system in its entirety, but it does so in a sectored way, and it can even reach specific regions, intermittently or not.

The medical literature classifies the disease into several categories, depending on its course. Discover the most common:

Outbreak-Remitting (Relapsing-Remitting or EMRR) – in 70% to 80% of cases, this is the most frequent modality. Manifestations, called an outbreak, are sporadic, and can be new or recurrent, symptoms last 24 to 48 hours and develop over days or weeks. Myelin may or may not fully repair itself, and there may still be sequelae. After a while (a year or more), another outbreak occurs.

in 70% to 80% of cases, this is the most frequent modality. Manifestations, called an outbreak, are sporadic, and can be new or recurrent, symptoms last 24 to 48 hours and develop over days or weeks. Myelin may or may not fully repair itself, and there may still be sequelae. After a while (a year or more), another outbreak occurs. Progressive (primarily or secondarily progressive – EMPP and EMSP) – these types represent 15% to 20% of cases and patients present a gradual progression of the disease from its first manifestation, without pauses.

What to expect from treatment?

It will depend on the exact identification of the type of MS (remitting or progressive) as well as its activity at the time of diagnosis. Therefore, treatment is always personalized. The patient should be advised that the treatment should be lifelong, especially since it is an inflammatory disease with a neurodegenerative component.

“The most recent therapeutic strategies do not cure the disease, but they can act on it, modifying it. This means that they stop its evolution and control aggressiveness”, explains Luciane Filla, neurologist responsible for the Neuromuscular and Multiple Sclerosis Outpatient Clinics at Cajuru Hospital. (PR).

The specialist informs that the remission-relapse forms have more drug options (injectable, subcutaneous, intravenous and oral use), which vary in their actions, but, in general, act on the body’s defense system – always seeking to reduce inflammation of the central nervous system.

“As not everyone responds to the same medication, it is certain that at least one of them will benefit the patient”, he adds. Most of these drugs are available through the SUS.

Ideally, all MS patients would have the support of a multidisciplinary team that could assist them, depending on their neurological symptoms and beyond. Thus, in addition to the neurologist, ophthalmologist, psychologist, psychiatrist, urologist, physiotherapist, gastroenterologist and even speech therapist are support specialties that can collaborate for better results throughout the treatment.

What happens if I don’t treat MS?

Experts assure that MS is rarely fatal, but some complications can occur as a result of the accumulation of symptoms and successive outbreaks without recovery time and treatment. Among the various possible problems resulting from the advancement of the disease, urological and pulmonary infections and difficulty in swallowing stand out.

Life expectancy, which is already shorter among people with MS, could be reduced even further.

*With information from a report published on 07/28/20.