Nine health units vaccinate against covid, flu and measles in Corumbá

Rosana Nunes on June 20, 2022
Anderson Gallo/Arquivo Diário Corumbaense
Ladeira health center is one of the vaccination points
The Department of Health of Corumbá starts the week with nine health units open for vaccination against influenza, measles and covid-19. The Ladeira Health Center is open, without lunch break, from 7:30 am to 5 pm.
The health units Gastão de Oliveira; Father Ernesto Sassida; Walter Victoria; Breno de Medeiros; Lucia Maria; Luiz Fragelli; Humberto Pereira and Popular Velha, from 7:30 am to 10:30 am and from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.
Know who should be immunized:
Against Covid-19
First dose over 5 years
Monday etthird doses
Teens 12 to 17 years old
people over 18 years old
Fourth Dose
Health professionals
people with immunosuppression
people over 40 years old (after 4 months of application of the third booster dose)
Influenza
Health professionals
Seniors over 60+
Children from 6 months to under 5 years old
port workers
Long-distance urban public transport workers
truck drivers
hypertensive
diabetics
obese
Security and Rescue Force Professionals
Armed Forces Professionals
pregnant women
puerperal women
transplanted
Permanent or partial disabilities
People with trisomies (down syndrome and others)
**You must prove that you are part of the priority group
Measles
Children over 6 months to 4 years 11 months and 29 days
Health professionals