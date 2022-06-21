Nine health units vaccinate against covid, flu and measles in Corumbá

Anderson Gallo/Arquivo Diário Corumbaense Ladeira health center is one of the vaccination points

The Department of Health of Corumbá starts the week with nine health units open for vaccination against influenza, measles and covid-19. The Ladeira Health Center is open, without lunch break, from 7:30 am to 5 pm.

The health units Gastão de Oliveira; Father Ernesto Sassida; Walter Victoria; Breno de Medeiros; Lucia Maria; Luiz Fragelli; Humberto Pereira and Popular Velha, from 7:30 am to 10:30 am and from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Know who should be immunized:

Against Covid-19

First dose over 5 years

Monday etthird doses

Teens 12 to 17 years old

people over 18 years old

Fourth Dose

Health professionals

people with immunosuppression

people over 40 years old (after 4 months of application of the third booster dose)

Influenza

Health professionals

Seniors over 60+

Children from 6 months to under 5 years old

port workers

Long-distance urban public transport workers

truck drivers

hypertensive

diabetics

obese

Security and Rescue Force Professionals

Armed Forces Professionals

pregnant women

puerperal women

transplanted

Permanent or partial disabilities

People with trisomies (down syndrome and others)

**You must prove that you are part of the priority group

Measles

Children over 6 months to 4 years 11 months and 29 days

Health professionals