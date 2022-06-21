Oi (OIBR3) once again postpones the release of 1Q22 results; cash shrinks 34%, according to preliminary data – Money Times

THE Hey (OIBR3;OIBR4) informed this Monday (20) that it will need an additional period to complete the work on the preparation of the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) for March 31, 2022.

In this way, the company said that it changed the date of disclosure of the first quarter resultsfrom June 21 to June 28, in order to “ensure the disclosure of accurate, consistent and complete information to shareholders and the market”.

Oi again cited the same reasons for postponing the financial statements to the market:

complexity of the asset segregation works in the three SPEs that make up the UPI Ativos Móveis and the need to obtain opinions from independent auditors for the respective financial statements of the three SPEs; and

conclusion of the sale of UPI Ativos Móveis and the sale of the control of UPI InfraCo with the consequent impacts on the preparation of the Company’s financial statements, and, consequently, on the audit of the financial statements of Oi.

preliminary data

This time, Oi anticipated some information on its performance in the first quarter to “ensure the stability of market expectations”.

The data are preliminary and unaudited, subject to the conclusion of the analysis by the company’s independent auditors.

According to information released to the market, Oi achieved net revenue of R$4.38 billion in the first three months of the year, practically in line with the R$4.39 billion recorded in the same period of 2021.

Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) totaled BRL 1.22 billion, compared to BRL 1.12 billion a year earlier.

Finally, the company ended the quarter with a cash position of BRL 1.98 billion, down 34.4% from BRL 3.02 billion between January and March 2021.

