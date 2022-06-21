out of revenge, José Lucas is shot and is between life and death; Irma Discovers ‘Sensitive Power’

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on out of revenge, José Lucas is shot and is between life and death; Irma Discovers ‘Sensitive Power’ 2 Views

Entertainment

In the end, the atmosphere between José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) and Tenório (Murilo Benício) will be more tense

Lauren Berger

Per Lauren Berger

José Lucas will be taken care of by Velho do Rio. Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo
José Lucas will be taken care of by Velho do Rio. Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo
Lauren Berger

The next chapters of “wetland” promise a lot of excitement. This is because the life of José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) will hang by a thread. Everything will happen because of the atmosphere of enmity between José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) and Tenório (Murilo Benício) getting bigger plot.

As the plot progresses, Tenório will get even more vengeful. Everyone in the region will discover that he was the squatter who caused the death of Juma’s family (Alanis Guillen) and the death of Muda’s father (Bella Campos). José Leôncio will consider the husband of Maria Bruaca (Izabel Teixeira) a true enemy.

Seeking revenge, Tenório hires the jagunço Solano (Rafael Sieg) and puts him to live on his farm. The sniper, at the right moment, will not think twice before shooting José Lucas, who will be seriously injured. Zé Leôncio’s firstborn will be missing for a while, which leaves everyone desperate.

Having sensitive powers, Irma (Camila Morgado) will “see” that Zé Lucas has died. However, she will be wrong. The firstborn will be under the care of Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado). The mystical being will be able to restore the health of the grandson, who will be in good health and will return to his father’s farm.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Simaria Effect: In leaked audio, businessman exposes duos who ‘hate each other’

The troubled relationship between the sisters Simone and Simaria, in evidence in recent days, has …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved