Parents protest against taxing role and default on health insurance

Even in the rain, about 30 parents of children served by the Unimed Fama health plan protested against the understanding of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) on the tax role of the National Health Agency (ANS) and the operator’s default on the morning of this Monday Friday (20), in the San Francisco neighborhood.

Protesters went to the front of the operator’s administrative headquarters with banners and posters in which they expose their dissatisfaction with the STJ’s decision – that health plans only offer the procedures listed by the ANS – and with the default of Unimed Fama, in addition to t-shirts with messages and symbols alluding to Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

On the banners, there were messages like “Unimed Fama do not continue to harm the health of our children with Autism”. On the windows of parked cars, there were inscriptions such as “Unimed pays your bill”.

Unimed Fama released a note before the act (see the full text at the end of the report), in which he informs that he will open, in August, a Multidisciplinary Stimulation Center dedicated exclusively to child care, and thus expand its capacity in multidisciplinary treatments.

“The inauguration of the new Center is scheduled for August this year, so we emphasize that the decision of the Superior Court of Justice on the taxation of the list stipulated by the ANS will not make it impossible to guarantee assistance to its beneficiaries”, he says.

In response, lawyer Yonara Varela, one of the organizers of the act, stressed that the protest is against Unimed’s default, which has been happening since the period before the trial at the STJ. “The Center will not be able to meet the number of patients today who need specialized therapy”, criticized the mother of Renato Varela, diagnosed with ET

Most of the parents present at the act were able to obtain preliminary or definitive judicial decisions that guarantee the complete treatment of their children, even those procedures outside the ANS list.

This was the case of little Carlos Neto, four years old, diagnosed with ASD. According to the accountant father Carlos Filho, the child’s treatment has been suspended since last week because the operator did not pay for the clinic where the son is seen by a speech therapist and receives occupational therapy. “For those who undergo ASD treatment, one day, two days of delay without treatment, the child regresses, practically goes back to zero in its evolution. So, it is important not to stop, to continue the treatment”, he declared.

Mother of Isaque Ramos Martins, diagnosed with Down Syndrome, the vice president of AmarDown (Association of Parents, Friends and Relatives of Persons with Down Syndrome), Patrícia Souza Ramos Martins, also attended the act in support of children who had the treatment harmed by the taxing list or by default, in the case of Unimed Fama.

“Today it will be much more difficult to get the report, really, that explains the need for our children. My own has a very strong neurological delay and these therapies only help”, he declared, although the son was not directly harmed by the situation. that motivated the act. “That this situation really be reviewed, because we don’t need to go through it. We already paid for an expensive plan”, he added.

