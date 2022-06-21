Porto Alegre Hospital recruits volunteers for dengue vaccine study | Rio Grande do Sul

Hospital São Lucas, in Porto Alegre, started, this Monday (20), to recruit volunteers to participate in the final phase of a dengue vaccine research. The study is carried out with the Butantan Institute, in São Paulo.

According to the hospital’s advisory, are selected people aged between 18 and 59 years, healthy and non pregnant that still did not have dengue. To volunteer, you must apply through a form.

Doubts can be clarified through the phones (51) 3320-3260 or (51) 3320-5610 in business hours.

The study is coordinated by the infectious disease specialist and technical director of the hospital, Fabiano Ramos, who was also responsible for testing the coronavirus vaccine at the institution. For him, the testing of the vaccine against dengue is an important advance, allowing universal access to the immunizer that should enter the schedule of the Unified Health System (SUS) until 2024.

“Developing a single-dose vaccine, very safe and highly effective, really brings hope for the reduction of the disease and, especially, of serious cases like the ones that have been happening with a significant increase this year”, he says.