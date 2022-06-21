Really dead: tombstone ‘celebrates’ the end of Internet Explorer

In the last week, the Microsoft announced the end of support to Internet Explorer, one of the browsers that caused a lot of love and hate among users. To honor the browser, a fan from South Korea created a tombstone with the logo of the software and made a photo that ended up going viral in the Asian nation.

Software engineer Jung Ki-Young commissioned the tombstone and displayed it at a cafe in Gyeongju city run by his brother. He spent US$330 (approximately R$1700 at the current price) to commission the artwork engraved with the following sentence: “it was a good tool to download other browsers“.

The photo was a big hit in South Korea and Jung’s real goal was to make a joke for people to laugh. Source: Jung Ki-Young/Reuters

In an interview with Reuters, the engineer said he had a love-hate relationship with Internet Explorer and that it was software with an important role during his life. Even the programmer says he spent more time developing websites to work well in Explorer.

the classic explorer

“That’s another reason to thank Explorer, now it allowed me to make a world-class joke. I’m sorry it’s gone, but I won’t miss it. So his retirement, for me, is a good death,” Jung said.

Originally, Internet Explorer came out in 1995 with the release of Windows 95, and for many years it was the most popular browser among Microsoft users. Now, the company will keep Microsoft Edge as the main browser of the operating system — just over 10 years ago, IE lost its popularity to others like Google Chrome and Firefox.