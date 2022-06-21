Roberto Carlos discovers illness and urgent note confirms: “Worried”

Roberto Carlos had to postpone a show that was scheduled, after testing positive for the coronavirus

Roberto Carlos published a new statement to the public on Monday, the 20th. After another test carried out, it was detected that the artist still has coronavirus.

Because of this, the production had to make some changes to his schedule. A performance that was scheduled for the next Wednesday, the 22nd, was postponed to July 6th.

+ Star of the soap opera Amor à Vida, by Globo, suffers a car accident, breaks part of the head and confirmation is made: “Perda”

“The press office of the artist Roberto Carlos, communicates that the singer, after a few days with mild flu-like symptoms, continues to test positive for Covid-19, even though he is at the end of his cycle”, said a representative.

The famous has already taken all the necessary doses of the vaccine against the disease, but will continue in isolation. “Concerned for everyone’s well being and protection, we have made the decision to move the show,” the statement added.

Debt

Besides music, Roberto Carlos makes a lot of money in the business world. For those who don’t know, he owns several properties, where he earns high with rent and resale.

But, 2 years ago, the veteran found himself involved in problems with justice. That’s because one of the spaces that bears his name in the registry had a high debt in IPTU.

According to the newspaper O Dia, it would be a restaurant in the Cambuci neighborhood, in São Paulo, managed at the time by a longtime friend. However, the bill fell on his back.

