Ronald, son of Ronaldo, says he earned R$30 at first as a DJ

Ronald, son of Ronaldo Fenômeno and Milene Domingues, said that he earned R$30 per presentation at the beginning of his career as a DJ.

“Before I received a fee named as a fee, I charged a transport fee. But when I started being an agent in 2014, 2015, costs started to be taken into account and then, in fact, it was incredible. I earned R$30 in the beginning and then there was a lot more left for me. But it was really good to have gone through all this for me to appreciate my work”, he told Quem magazine.

Ronald also said that he gathered the money he received with the first fees to invest in his career and in new equipment.

“It was amazing to receive the first fee. It was the result of a lot of sacrifice and dedication, with sleepless nights studying for what I chose as a profession. I was saving money to buy the next equipment and improve the quality of the sound I was offering. in a hidden box”, he explained.

“That’s how it was for the first three years of my career. Until I managed to earn better salaries and pay my bills, buy my things, afford my leisure. It’s great to have a little money in the account and know that it was deserved because you worked for it. “, he added.

Ronald is preparing to release, tomorrow, the remix of the song “Vou Com Carinho, Ela Quer Com Força”, in partnership with MC Don Juan.