Senate installs External Investigation Commission into Dom and Bruno’s deaths; hearings start on Wednesday

Parliamentarians should travel to the Amazon next week to understand the region’s problems; Randolfe Rodrigues will chair the work and Nelsinho Trad (PSD-MS) will be the rapporteur of the collegiate

Pedro França/Agência Senado

From left to right, the rapporteur Nelsinho Trad (PSD-MS), President Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) and Humberto Costa (PT-PE) during the meeting this Monday, 20, at the Senate.



O Senate released this Monday, 20, the work plans of the Temporary External Commission that will investigate the violence suffered by the defenders of the Amazon and the deaths of the British journalist Bishop Phillips and the indigenist Bruno Araújo Pereira. The two disappeared on June 5, in Vale do Javari, the second largest indigenous territory, a known scene of violent conflicts. After the confession of one of the detained suspects, Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, known as Pelado, the mortal remains of the victims were found and identified. Even so, the investigation by the Federal Police (PF) continues to unravel the real motivation for the crime – according to the corporation, there was no mastermind. The commission’s parliamentarians intend to delve deeper to better understand what is happening in these lands. In addition to listening to experts and the population involved, parliamentarians should travel to the Amazon next week.

“The idea is to listen to all those involved in the deaths of Dom and Bruno, not only to clarify the case, but also to understand the reality of the region, the omissions in the protection of the defenders of the Amazon, and attacks on the traditional peoples of the forest”, said the senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), chairman of the commission. During this Monday’s meeting, the vice president, Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES) and the rapporteur, Nelsinho Translate (PSD-MS). The testimonies begin on Wednesday, the 22nd. The first guests for the hearing are the Minister of Justice, Anderson Torresat 2 pm, and representatives of the Union of Indigenous Peoples of Vale do Javari (Univaja), at 10 am.