Simaria Effect: In leaked audio, businessman exposes duos who ‘hate each other’

The troubled relationship between the sisters Simone and Simaria, in evidence in recent days, has given rise to talk, especially in the countryside. In a WhatsApp group that brings together powerful businessmen, the topic took on other proportions after an audio sent by Paulo Tear, a concert contractor from Bahia, who, indignantly, revealed that there are other country duos who hate each other, but who fulfill their employment contracts. without revealing the quarrels. The content was revealed by columnist Leo Dias, from the website Metrópoles.

In the audio, Tear mentions names like Zezé Di Camargo & Luciano and Bruno & Marrone, and says that they can’t stand each other. He also argues that Simaria, for being away from the commitments, should not receive payment for the presentations, which are still being made by Simone.

“If I am mayor, I discount a value. I have nothing to do with their quarrel. Zezé Di Camargo & Luciano hate each other, but they fulfilled all their contracts singing together. Bruno & Marrone hate each other, but they sing together, you know? These dogs no, they don’t like anyone. Now, don’t come and sing with the paycheck upstairs. Whoops! Cachê is R$ 400,000, R$ 200 is cost, invoice, band, cart… that’s it. That the band comes complete. Of the other R$200, it is R$100 for each ‘black girl’. Give me the R$100 for this one, no, no, it will stay here. Won’t sing. Or will you stay at home and still receive the cache? It will chip,” Paulo Tear said in the audio.

Remember the Simone and Simaria case

Simaria announced last Thursday (16) his indefinite removal from the stage. The singer claimed that she needs to keep taking care of her health and revealed that her sister will fulfill her concert schedule alone.

“My loves, singing is everything I love most, but right now I need to get away from the stage to take care of my health. I’m sure we’ll meet again soon, be the second voice of my sister, Simone, in my absence. We’ll meet again soon”, says in the statement released by the office responsible for managing the country duo’s career. According to the note, the removal was a medical orientation.

In recent months, she and Simone have had some disagreements in public and, recently, they faced an upheaval on stage, after a delay by Simaria for a show. The singer said that, despite having a great experience with her sister, she ends up feeling reprimanded by her at times. In an interview with columnist Leo Dias, she recalls when the audio of a discussion between the two on Programa do Ratinho (SBT) was leaked on the web. “It was my cry for help.” (With Folhapress)