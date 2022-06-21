Simaria speaks for the first time about career break: ‘I will not shut up’

Simaria talks for the first time about career break: ‘I won’t shut up’ (photo: Reproduction/Record TV)

The country singer Simaria, who announced a break in her career last week, had granted an interview to the program Spectacular Sunday of Record TV even before making its decision public. The conversation shown last Sunday (19) addresses her personal issues that led her to leave the stage to take care of her health.

When citing the relationship with sister Simone, one of the classmates declared: “Blood, eternal. There’s no way to change that. […] Sometimes they control me. But I, at 40 years old, will no longer be silent. We won together, but it doesn’t mean that because we won together we have to die as a duplinha”. Furthermore, she added: “Keeping respect, brotherhood, there’s no way to break that. It will always work out.”

Last week, Simone played her first show alone, on the exact day Simaria turned 40. When speaking to the audience, the singer declared herself to her sister and made a point of singing congratulations to her. However, Simaria vented:



“I didn’t want a gift from millions, the only thing I asked her was for her to sing a song with me. I want people to listen to the music, which is part of my soul, my blood, I didn’t choose the music, the music chose me. What I really wanted was for her to sing the song Amiga with me and it’s all right for me, I don’t want an expensive gift”.

The great loss in the lives of the sisters mentioned by them was the singers’ father, who died when they were still children and was buried as a pauper. Reflecting on what advice he would give her, Simaria declared:

“Today, my father would say: ‘My daughter, do not allow anyone to invade your heart, your principles and the things you believe, do you know why? Because this place is inviolable, and no one can touch it'”.



The singer also recalled the beginning of her career and was sure of her decision. “I started supporting the family at 14, my mother made a document and I sang on the road there. I was always a woman ahead of my time. That’s why I think that when you reach 40, you start to understand who you really are, what others say about you… It’s all right! Do you know why? Because where I’m going, they don’t go”he concluded.