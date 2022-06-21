Sinead O’Connor cancels concerts after son’s death

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor has canceled all shows this year to focus on her mental health and well-being. In January, the artist lost her son Shane O’Connor, 17 years old.

Sinead’s team released an international press release. “We would like to respectfully announce that due to the ongoing grief over the tragic loss of her beloved son Shane earlier this year, Sinead O’Connor will not be performing live in 2022,” reads the text published by Page Six.

“Thank you to Sinead’s friends and fans, whose support and understanding we hold in the highest esteem throughout this period. The love shown has been a source of great comfort and peace to Sinead.”

Shane O’Connor was found dead on January 7th. He fled the hospital where he was admitted after two suicide attempts.

“My beautiful son Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and no one follows his example. My baby, I love you so much. Please be at peace,” Sinead wrote on Twitter.

Shane was the singer’s son with folk singer Donal Lunny. He was one of four children by the artist, who is still the mother of Jake Reynolds, Roisin Waters and Yeshua Francis Neil Bonadio.

If you have suicidal thoughts, seek help from the CVV and the CAPS (Psychosocial Care Centers) in your city.

The CVV (https://www.cvv.org.br/) is open 24 hours a day (including holidays) by calling 188, and is also available via email, chat and in person. There are more than 120 service stations throughout Brazil