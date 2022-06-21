Skilled workers are in short supply, survey says

A survey shows that 8 out of 10 employers face difficulty finding workers with the necessary skills. know more

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

PayPal partners to facilitate electronic payments

A recent survey shows that 8 out of 10 employers face difficulties in finding workers with the necessary qualifications for the vacancies offered. This makes Brazil the ninth country with the most lack of skilled labor in 2022, among 40 countries and territories surveyed.

The data comes from a study by human resources consultancy ManpowerGroup, which surveyed 40,000 employers from all industries. The results highlighted the changes in the Brazilian labor market, and how less qualified workers face problems in getting an opportunity today.

Ranking of countries where skilled workers are most lacking

The Brazilian index, which stood at 81%, is higher than last year’s progression of 71%. The result of the survey on the lack of skilled labor in Brazil was also higher than the global average of 75%. Check out the top 10:

Taiwan (88%); Portugal (85%); Singapore (84%); China (83%); Hong Kong (83%); India (83%); Romania (82%); Australia (81%); Brazil (81%); Spain (80%).

Skilled workers are sought after in several areas

The survey showed which are the areas with the most opportunities for trained workers with work experience, see:

Information and Data Technology (40%); Customer Service and Front Office (32%); Logistics and Operations (23%); Marketing and Sales (21%); Administration and Office Support (21%).

In addition, the study also ranked the areas and sectors with the highest rate of labor shortages, whether qualified or not. Check out:

Eletrobras is privatized with shares worth R$ 42

Banking and finance (86%); IT and technology (84%) ; Industry (84%); Education, health and government (80%); Wholesale and retail (79%); Construction (76%); Hotels and restaurants (66%).

The percentage adds up to more than 100% because it was possible for the interviewee to answer more than one area.

Tip for job seekers

The researchers also asked what skills are the most difficult to find in a professional today. For those who are looking for a job, it is worth paying attention to each of them for the next job interview:

Reliability and self-discipline;

Collaborative spirit and teamwork;

Initiative;

Reasoning and problem solving;

Resilience and adaptability.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: ijeab / Freepik.com