Subject #732: SPECIAL – Renata Lo Prete interview Simone Tebet | The subject

Pre-candidate for the MDB, Tebet announces that, if she assumes the presidency, she will fight for the adoption of policies that seek “zero deforestation”. She defends two banners as the “main objectives” of her candidacy: “to eradicate poverty” and to ensure that “a tree is not cut down illegally in Brazil”. Among her proposals, she suggests recreating a specific ministry for Public Security and advocates maintaining the spending ceiling: “fiscal responsibility exists to achieve an end, which is social responsibility”. Asked what she will do if she is not in the 2nd round, she replied that “on the electoral platform defending democracy”. At age 52, Simone, who is a senator for the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, is running for the 1st time. The subject presents the first round of interviews by Globo’s journalism in this year’s elections. The 1h30 meeting was broadcast live by g1 on Monday afternoon (20) and published in full as a special episode of the subject. The five pre-candidates with the best scores in the Datafolha survey on May 26 were called. The campaign of President Jair Bolsonaro, from the PL, did not send a representative to the draw of the order. Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) sent. Neither of the two confirmed their presence until the deadline, June 3. Ciro Gomes (PDT) was interviewed on June 13. On the 11th of July, it’s André Janones’ turn (Avante).