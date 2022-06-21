Tebet defends ‘zero’ deforestation and says he sees no contradiction between agribusiness and the environment | The subject

Simone Tebet gave the statements in an interview with the Podcast The Subject, broadcast live directly from the g1 studio. This was the second in a series of interviews with the pre-candidates for Palácio do Planalto.

“There is no contradiction between agribusiness and the environment. Agribusiness is a production chain that involves the family farmer, who produces 70% of our beans, more than 30% of our rice, more than 80% of our cassava”, declared the pre -candidate

Asked, then, how she would meet the goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions set out in the Paris Agreement in an eventual government, Tebet said that she would send representatives of inspection agencies to the Amazon and encourage reforestation.

“The great reality is: we can achieve the goal by 2030 by placing the inspection and control bodies within the Amazon and preventing illegal deforestation. You cannot cut down a tree illegally in Brazil, this is an absolute priority. reforestation. Stimulating agro, including reforestation”, he replied.

The first candidate interviewed by The subject was Ciro Gomes (PDT) — remember the interview here. Next to be interviewed is Andre Janones (Avante), on July 11th.

The pre-candidates Lula (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) were also invited, but did not confirm their presence until the deadline (June 3).

Datafolha survey released in March this year showed Simone Tebet in fifth place, with 2% of voting intentions. The MDB pre-candidate appeared in the poll behind Lula (PT), with 48%; Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with 27%; Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 7%; and Andre Janones (Avante), with 2%.

This is the first time the senator has run for president. Former mayor of Três Lagoas, Simone Tebet is in her first term in the Senate, elected in 2014.

Simone Tebet (MDB) answers the question about deforestation

Simone Tebet defended that police forces protect the Amazon. “The Amazon needs to be occupied by the Brazilian State. And ‘Brazilian State’ means not only the Federal Police, but also the Armed Forces. They have always taken care of the Amazon, they can help, it’s a constitutional role.”

The pre-candidate, then, promised to “strengthen the inspection and control bodies to avoid and prevent illegal deforestation”. “Illegal deforestation has to be zero,” she added.

April data released by the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe) show that deforestation alerts in the Amazon for the first time exceeded the 1,000 km² mark, breaking a record.

Regarding the time frame for the demarcation of indigenous lands, under discussion in the STF, Tebet defended a proposal under discussion in Congress that provides for the payment, by way of compensation, to whoever owns land later recognized as an indigenous area.

Tebet stated that compensation should be given to anyone who bought the land ‘in good faith’ and registered at a notary’s office and who did not land grabbing or invaded the area.

Simone Tebet (MDB) answers the question about polarization

Asked why she wants to be in the presidential race, although there are two “clear protagonists”, Simone Tebet said that the “polarization” between left and right is taking Brazil to the “abyss”. She also said that she assesses that President Jair Bolsonaro is the “fruit” of the PT.

Simone Tebet is part of the group of politicians who call themselves “third way”, that is, who are not with Lula or Bolsonaro. Other pre-candidates also presented themselves as an alternative to the two, including Ciro Gomes and João Doria (PSDB, who withdrew from the dispute).

“Brazil’s real problems are not being tackled. Faced with this scenario, I joined as one more to be at the disposal of what we call the ‘democratic center’, in favor of Brazil, of a great pact in favor of democracy, democratic values ​​and , especially of the Brazilian population. In this process, many [pré-candidatos[ foram ficando pelo caminho”, declarou Tebet.

“Estamos diante de uma polarização, e parte da culpa dos problemas do Brasil se deve a isso”, acrescentou.

Indagada, então, se a polarização é responsável pela fome, pelas mortes no país e pela crise que o Brasil enfrenta ou se é a “incompetência” do atual do governo, Tebet respondeu:

“É o conjunto. Nós não podemos esquecer também que o atual presidente é fruto também de um desgoverno do passado. Não vamos esquecer que essa polarização, esse discurso de ódio de ‘nós contra eles’ não vem de agora. Para mim, está muito claro que Bolsonaro é fruto dos excessos, dos equívocos, dos erros do Partido dos Trabalhadores. Um partido que até hoje não veio a público e não teve coragem de dizer ”eu errei, no meu governo teve corrupção’.”

Na sequência, Simone Tebet disse que a população tem de lidar com um governo “inoperante, incompetente, que não sabe governar, inerte naquilo que é principal e totalmente insensível com os problemas das pessoas” e, de outro, com um “governo passado cheio de malfeitos que sequer reconhece o que fez. Então, se chegasse ao poder novamente, faria tudo de novo”.

Recriação de ministérios

Simone Tebet também defendeu nesta segunda-feira a recriação dos ministérios da Segurança Pública, da Cultura e do Planejamento.

Indagada se a recriação de ministérios pode resolver problemas, a pré-candidata respondeu ter “certeza”.

Simone Tebet defendeu a recriação do Ministério da Segurança Pública ao comentar os assassinatos do indigenista brasileiro Bruno Pereira e do jornalista inglês Dom Phillips na região do Vale do Javari, no Amazonas.

Para a pré-candidata do MDB, o “grande problema” da segurança pública no Brasil é a área de inteligência.

“Tenho anunciado que temos que recuperar e recriar o Ministério Nacional da Segurança Pública. Vamos parar de dizer que segurança pública é dos governadores. A União tem condições de coordenar isso, criando o Ministério Nacional da Segurança Pública, e, através, de uma boa governança, dando a estrutura necessária para fiscalização, investigação e punição”, declarou.

O Ministério da Segurança Pública foi criado no governo Michel Temer (2016-2018) e extinto no governo Jair Bolsonaro, sendo incorporado pelo Ministério da Justiça.

Simone Tebet (MDB) responde a pergunta sobre reeleição

Ao responder a uma pergunta de um ouvindo do podcast O Assunto, Simone Tebet defendeu o fim da reeleição e mandato de cinco anos para presidente da República.

Para a pré-candidata do MDB, a possibilidade de reeleição faz com que os presidentes topem “qualquer coisa” para se reeleger, ainda que isso “quebre” o Brasil.

“Só se resolve de uma forma: fim da reeleição com cinco anos de mandato. Esse é o caminho certo. Até porque aí não faz sombra com outros partidos”, afirmou.

Simone Tebet (MDB) responde a pergunta sobre aborto legal

Simone Tebet avaliou nesta segunda-feira a cartilha publicada pelo Ministério da Saúde na qual a pasta diz que “não existe aborto ‘legal’” no país. Por lei, porém, o aborto é permitido em três situações:

gravidez decorrente de estupro;

risco à vida da gestante;

anencefalia.

Para Simone Tebet, o documento do Ministério da Saúde é “inconstitucional”. “Não vale nada”, acrescentou.

Privatização da Petrobras

Sobre a privatização da Petrobras, tese defendida pelo presidente Jair Bolsonaro e em estudo no governo federal, a pré-candidata do MDB disse que o debate é “estéril” no Congresso Nacional porque “não passa”.

O Supremo Tribunal Federal (STF) já decidiu que o governo só poder vender estatais com aval do Poder Legislativo.

“Quando digo ‘controle’ não é intervenção, o governo não pode intervir, mas tem o mínimo de controle [sobre a Petrobras] because it indicates the president of the company, six of its directors. So, you have the presence of the State with a majority partner saying ‘let’s go this way, not this way’. [Discutir a] privatization is sterile, insofar as it doesn’t pass the National Congress,” he said.

“Petrobras’ problem is different: we have a president who doesn’t know what to do with it because he is incompetent and inoperative,” he added.

Simone Tebet also addressed in the interview the presence of the military in the government. She said the military can hold positions of a political nature as long as they are in the reserve.

President Jair Bolsonaro is a retired army captain and, during the government, several soldiers held high-ranking positions, including Generals Walter Braga Netto, Luiz Eduardo Ramos, Fernando Azevedo e Silva, Augusto Heleno, Admiral Bento Albuquerque, in addition to of Vice President Hamilton Mourão, also a general.

“On the administrative side, that doesn’t worry me. But any general, military on active duty, to go to a ministry has to go to the reserve. So, yes, you’re talking about political positions. […] I trust the Armed Forces a lot, I think they are mature, they are responsible and they are ready to defend democracy,” he said.

Asked, then, how she evaluates President Jair Bolsonaro’s suggestion that the Armed Forces carry out a parallel vote counting in this year’s elections, Tebet said it was an “attempt to weaken democracy”. Bolsonaro often attacks electronic voting machines, but has never presented evidence of possible fraud.

“This is how the new way of flirting with authoritarianism is, and not dealing a blow in the traditional style. You simply try to demoralize, discredit and discredit institutions that are institutions for the defense of democracy. This happens when crises are created that do not exist and attack Brazilian journalism, the free press, when it disproportionately attacks Brazilian politics”, he replied.

Simone Tebet also defended democracy, stating that without democracy there is no equal opportunity for people.

The pre-candidate was then asked about another interview, in which she said she was “surprised” by President Jair Bolsonaro’s alleged threats to democracy, although Bolsonaro had already defended the military dictatorship and torturers on previous occasions.

“No one could imagine that we are in the middle of 2022 discussing issues such as debate about the result of an election that didn’t even happen. I didn’t imagine it would reach this size”, he replied.

Simone Tebet said she believes she will be in the second round and that, if she loses, she will accept the result. Asked what she will do if she is not in the second round, she replied: “I can say what I will not do. I will not be watching in the living room, in front of the television, I will be on an electoral platform, defending democracy, country that can effectively take the country out of this shameful static of being one of the most unequal countries in the world”.

Simone Tebet (MDB) answers the question about hunger in Brazil

During the interview with O Tema, Simone Tebet was asked what she intends to do if elected to fight hunger.

Research released about two weeks ago showed that more than 33 million people are currently hungry in Brazil.

The MDB pre-candidate, then, defended that there be:

“permanent income transfer”;

“new Bolsa Família” (Tebet mentioned possible requirements, such as vaccination records, attendance at school and investigation of possible violence at home);

“education as a national priority agenda”

“The main objective of my candidacy is to eradicate poverty. To really eradicate it. To reduce poverty. It is not possible to allow a country of the greatness of ours to have a child sleeping hungry,” he added.

Simone Tebet (MDB) answers the question about weapons

Protection of women x weapons

During the interview with The Subject, Simone Tebet said that women, the majority of the population, should be heard by the government before access to firearms is facilitated.

“Ask women if they want a gun in the hands of their partners, in the hands of their children. […] Brazil’s agenda is different, it is urgent: hunger, misery, reducing social inequality, giving our children the opportunity to have the minimum”, he said.

Asked, then, about having voted in favor of the project that provides for the extension of possession and possession of firearms in rural areas, Simone Tebet replied:

“They [armas] are a threat. But let’s not forget that in the countryside — and I’m from the countryside, I know the countryside — firearms already exist and are already in the hands of rural landowners and even their employees, who go to work and stay all day. with a machete on their belt and a gun and leave their wives and children in a headquarters miles away from a police station. Guns are already circulating there, but the woman doesn’t have the protection.”

Simone Tebet (MDB) answers the question about the role of women in the construction of the candidacy

Simone Tebet also addressed in the interview the presence of women in politics. The pre-candidate was asked about a photo in which she appears accompanied by the presidents of the PSDB (Bruno Araújo), Cidadania (Roberto Freire) and MDB (Baleia Rossi) and other male parliamentarians.

“We need more women in politics. We are one of the last countries in the world with female representation in politics. We have 15% of women. And it’s not because women aren’t interested in politics or because women don’t vote for women,” he declared.

Simone Tebet (MDB) answers the question about informality in the labor market

Combating informality in the labor market

The informality rate measured by the IBGE reached 40.1% of the employed population in the 1st quarter, remaining close to the historical maximum of 40.9%, with a total of 38.2 million workers.

Asked about the topic, Simone Tebet said it is not possible to end informality in the job market, but said it is possible to reduce the current rate by offering vocational education to young people from the last year of high school.