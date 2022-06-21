“The country will stop naturally, because it will no longer be able to drive”, says truck driver

The truck drivers’ offensive against the government and the management of fuel prices by Petrobras gained strength after the statements made by the president Jair Bolsonaro and the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, who spoke at the CPI about the management of the state-owned company.

“The country will stop naturally, as it will no longer be able to run”, said the president of Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers (Abrava), Lacy Wallaceknown as Cry Trucker. Next to a fuel pump, Landim displays this Monday, 20th, the price charged by a gas station in São Paulo, where diesel is sold for R$ 8.70 a liter. “I’m here in São Paulo, 300 liters of diesel, R$ 2,610, R$ 8.70 a liter of diesel. Category, let’s agree.







Wallace Landim, known as Chorão Caminhoneiro, is critical of the Jair Bolsonaro government’s fuel policy Photo: Roque de Sá / Agência Senado-26/6/2018 / Estadão

One of the main leaders of the category, Landim says that the federal government has adopted measures ineffective, only guided by electoral interests, and that Bolsonaro has failed to fulfill commitments he would have assumed with transport professionals, such as changing the price policy used by Petrobras, which is based on international oscillations to define its table in the country.

“Let’s wake up, unify and go after Petrobras. And when I say go after Petrobras, I mean go after the federal government, too. The one who nominates the president of the state-owned company is Mr. for us to change this import parity price in 2018. That’s why we believe in you.”

Landim says that the definition of the company’s board members is concentrated in the hands of the government and that, therefore, Bolsonaro could make structural changes. “Of the 11 members of the council, six are also your nominations. You can do it, yes. We are going to go up against Petrobras, the government, the Ministry of Mines and Energy. We can no longer remain silent,” he declared.

as showed the Estadão, the Union will receive today another portion, of R$ 8.8 billion, of the state-owned company’s profit. The figure is part of a total, already announced this year, of R$ 32 billion in dividends that will be paid until July to the government, the company’s largest shareholder.

Between 2019 and 2021, the Union had already pocketed another R$34.4 billion in dividends, at updated values, according to a survey by Einar Rivero, from TC/Economática. When taxes and royalties are added to the profit destined for the Union, Petrobras injected R$ 447 billion into the federal coffers from 2019, the beginning of the Bolsonaro government, to March this year, according to data from the company’s fiscal reports, revealed by Estadão. in may. Considering states and municipalities, the amount reaches R$ 675 billion. The amount paid to the Union alone corresponds to approximately five times the Auxílio Brasil budget planned for this year, around R$ 89 billion.

Last week, Abrava declared, in a citation to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, that “by an irony of fate, the minister nicknamed the Ipiranga post, which was supposed to solve this problem, is the main culprit of this chaos, and today we have reached this critical point, and we still have serious risks of lack of fuel”.

Paulo Guedes did not comment on the statements. Abrava said that “many experts say that this problem has viable solutions, but it is clear that this is not the priority, what we see is a desperate government.”