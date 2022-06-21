The photos that will make you fall in love with the Scharf couple’s garden, from Brusque

*Check out the photo gallery at the end of this edition.

Setting up a good garden requires thinking about the future, that is, the way the seedlings will be when they are adults. This also requires a dose of whimsy, and above all, persistence.

The landscaping around the residence of the couple from Brusque, Ademir and Renilda Scharf, has already become an attraction in the Rio Branco neighborhood, attracting glances and drawing praise from people who pass by.

He and his wife designed the house dreaming of bringing the outdoor space to life through the colorful flowers and countless plants. The house appears to be located in the middle of a forest.

“We managed to create a beautiful landscape, which also disguises the irregular edges of the land and prevents indiscretions from the neighbors”, says Ademir.

“I’ve always liked to grow flowers and plants and in our space outside the house I’m able to put this into practice”, explains Renilda.

plant species

The well-dosed repetition of plants is one of the resources used by the Scharf couple to generate a feeling of spontaneity. The species that stand out are roses, orchids, succulent palms and various ornamental plants.

“Interspersing thin leaves with wider ones, decorating different shades of green and distributing the types of flowers very well demand an effort that has everything to be well rewarded”, adds the couple.

Photo gallery

Check out the beautiful gallery that presents the photos recorded on the morning of this Monday, 20th, in the Brusquense neighborhood of Rio Branco, more precisely on the property of the Scharf couple:

