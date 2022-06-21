The worst scenario for Petrobras shares (PETR4), according to XP

Amid strong political pressure on the Petrobras (PETR4), a XP Investimentos drew a scenario in which three important variables for the company’s shares would move together to the negative side – and said that, even so, the state-owned shares would be cheap.

The worst case scenario would consider that Petrobras would price its derivatives 15% below the PPI, would not sell other refineries besides Rlam, Rman and Clara Camarão, would operate its refineries with a utilization rate of 92% and would import more fuels than in the broker’s base case. .

XP also considers that Petrobras would have US$ 1 billion in investment budget overruns every year and that the income tax rate would increase from 34% to 40%.

“Considering these assumptions, we would reach a target price of R$31.30 per PETR3/PETR4 and US$12.50 per PBR/PBR.A (still above current market quotations)”, says an excerpt from the report signed by Andre Vidal.

Negative possibilities for Petrobras

XP says that to help investors assess potential negative outcomes for Petrobras, it has performed some calculations to address potential risks to its fair value. According to the house analyst:

Each 1% increase in the Income Tax rate (considering all projection years) decreases the target price by ~US$0.40 for PBR/PBR.A and ~R$1.00 for PETR3/PETR4 . “ To reach current market prices, the income tax rate would have to increase from 34% to 55%.” ;

; Each 1% drop in prices below the PPI (considering all projection years) lowers the target price by ~US$0.30 for PBR/PBR.A and ~R$0.80 for PETR3/PETR4. “ To reach market prices, Petrobras fuel prices would have to be 33% below the PPI” ;

; Every US$100 million of wasted investment (considering all projection years, adjusting this amount for US inflation and without any corresponding increase in volumes or prices) lowers the target price by ~US$0.10 for PBR/PBR. A and ~ R$ 0.30 for PETR3/PETR4. “To reach market prices, Petrobras would have to present US$ 7 billion in capex budget overruns every year”.

The most likely scenario, according to XP

The base scenario from XP is from a Target Price of R$47.30 per PETR3/PETR4 and US$18.90 per PBR/PBR. The broker includes a 2% political premium risk, which takes into account the uncertainty of being a state-owned company.

“At current market prices, we see an implied nominal IRR (in dollars) of 29% based on future dividend flows,” he says.

XP also considers a scenario in which Petrobras would be privatized, despite considering the probability low. “This hypothesis is not null, especially given what happened with the electrobras (ELET3)”.

“If we cut the political premium risk by 2% from our model’s cost of equity, that would raise the target price to R$54.50 per PETR3/PETR4 and US$21.80 per PBR/PBR.A. (more than 100% potential return)”.

XP says it recognizes that the risks have increased, both internationally (global recession) and internally (politically). “But these sensitivity analyzes indicate that Petrobras remains an asymmetric bet,” he says.

And the pricing policy?

XP again said that Petrobras is protected from interference by its statute and by the “state-owned company law” (13,303/2016) and says it sees physical limits to changes in the company, as it considers that fuel shortages are even more unpopular than the high prices.

“Not to mention the personal responsibilities to which the board and management are subject if they deliberately decide to use Petrobras as a political instrument”, he says.

The broker comments that it would be possible for the government to change Law 13,303/2016 and Petrobras’ statute to return to using the state-owned company to subsidize fuel. But she considers that the process would not be fast and remembers that the elections are just a few months away.

“We felt that such a move could trigger a strong market reaction (exchange, interest rates) that could ultimately be bad for the government’s popularity, which explains why this move has not yet been put into action,” he says.

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.

