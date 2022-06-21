Thor 4 | Mighty Thor and Guardians of the Galaxy appear in new photos

After being on the cover of Total Film magazine this month, the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder appeared in newly released images. In the previews, we can check out a little more of the look of Jane Foster as The Mighty Thor and also a scene of a dialogue between the God of Thunder with Peter Quill and Mantis. Check it out in the gallery below.

In his new movie, Thor must go through a midlife crisis in his 1500+ years. On his journey of self-discovery, he will meet other gods, he will meet his lover and also a new extremely lethal adversary: ​​Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods.

The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum and Vin Diesel.

Directed by Taika WaititiO filmmaker had previously mentioned that love and thunder was the craziest movie he’s ever made, besides pointing out that it’s very different from Thor: Ragnarok.

“I’ve done some crazy things in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lives. But it’s the craziest movie I’ve ever made“, the director shared to ComicBook. “If you wrote down every element of this movie, it wouldn’t make sense. It’s almost as if it shouldn’t be done.“

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in cinemas in July 7.

