timeline of complaints from Calabresa and more women

The text below shows today the complete chronology, including backstage obtained by the column, of the case involving the accusation of Dani Calabresa and other women against the former director of Globo Marcius Melhem for sexual harassment. He denies all charges. “Lynch without even considering the doubt”, he said, in an interview with UOL, in December 2020.

According to the investigation records, obtained by the column, messages from Melhem and Calabresa between 2016 and October 2019 show a loving and respectful relationship between them, with rights to flirt and erotic references.

Calabresa also accused him of having harmed her career and prevented her from starring in two other Globo programs. New messages obtained by the column show that it was barred by Globo’s DAA (Artistic Development and Monitoring department).

Another actress who accused him of asking for oral sex had a relationship with him for over a year. Also in this case there are several messages of an erotic nature. This ends in December 2019, when she joins the group of accusers.

In the ongoing investigation at Deam (Special Police Station for Assistance to Women), in Rio, five other women accuse Melhem of sexual harassment and another of moral harassment. There is no deadline for completing the case.

Here’s the chronology:

October 2019

The “Fora de Hora” project, from which Calabresa was cut in May, is approved. She goes to Globo’s DAA and accuses Melhem of moral harassment. .

November 2019

Calabresa discovers that it was cut from the end-of-the-year comedy special, “A Gente Riu Assim”. She returns to the DAA and starts to accuse him of sexual harassment and has the support of two more actresses and a Globo author.

December 2019

The matter “leaks” in the press, which publishes for the first time that there is an investigation of sexual harassment against a director of Globo.

January 2020

The DAA refers the case to Globo’s compliance department and recommends the filing due to lack of evidence of harassment. At the end of the month, Calabresa goes to compliance and again accuses Melhem of sexual and moral harassment.

February 2020

Compliance begins the investigation of the case and begins to hear dozens of witnesses. At the end of the month, he goes to the department to defend himself.

First quarter of 2020

Actresses create a WhatsApp group to report cases of harassment that they would have been victims of by Melhem.

March 2020

The compliance investigation continues. Melhem goes on leave for about four months to follow the treatment of one of his daughters in the United States.

August 2020

Melhem returns to Globo, but no longer as a director, but as an actor and screenwriter, but for a few days. According to the column, an agreement is made and he leaves Globo, which pays all his salaries and bonuses until the end of the contract (which would be in February 2021) and also publishes a letter of thanks.

December 2020

An article appeared in the Piauí magazine with accusations against Melhem, with enormous repercussions. Melhem interpellates Calabresa extrajudicially and asks her to confirm or deny the accusations published in the magazine, but she remains silent. The former director judicializes the case and enters the Civil Court of Rio, with a libel and defamation action against Calabresa and Piauí. Demands from the actress R$ 200 thousand in compensation.

Melhem gives an interview to UOL and Roberto Cabrini, from RecordTV, and defends himself against the accusations. On the 21st, Calabresa joins the WhatsApp group of Melhem’s accusers and, the next day, makes her first statement to the Public Prosecutor’s Ombudsman and reiterates the accusations against the former director.

January to August 2021

Other actresses accuse him of the same crimes; Globo employees will testify as witnesses. Of these witnesses, at least five report never having seen situations of harassment, but claim to have “heard about” through the actress who will later accuse him of asking for oral sex.

August 2021

The Ombudsman sends the report to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, who forwards it to the Deam do Rio to open an investigation. Melhem’s lawyers present messages and evidence contesting the allegations.

September 2021

Globo’s compliance archives the case definitively. The information was published exclusively by this column on January 19, 2022.

October 2021 to June 2022

Deam hears witnesses for the prosecution and defense. At the end of the investigations, it will forward a report to the Public Ministry, which may request the filing or opening of a criminal action against Melhem. The court will decide this request. There is no deadline for completion.

