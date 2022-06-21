Truck driver from Baixada Campista dies of leptospirosis





06/18/2022, 12:47 pm, Photo: César Ferreira/SubCom.



The Municipal Health Department (SMS), through the Subsecretariat of Primary Care, Surveillance and Health Promotion (Subpav), confirmed a death from leptospirosis in Campos, and advises the population about the risks of contamination by the leptospira bacteria, present in the urine. of rats and causing leptospirosis. Despite the warning, the undersecretary, Rodrigo Carneiro, says there is no reason to panic, but attention is needed, because the sooner the disease is diagnosed, the greater the chances of successful treatment. (read more below)

“Those who are exposed, whether because of work or environmental conditions where they live, should redouble their attention to cases in which they have fever, muscle pain, joint pain, malaise and that do not improve, even with the use of analgesics. and antipyretic in the first days of symptoms. These people should seek medical help immediately”, recommends the infectious disease specialist. (read more below)

Of the two cases of leptospirosis confirmed in the municipality this year, one evolved to death. Over the past year, there have been five confirmed cases, including one death. According to Rodrigo Carneiro, this year’s death had laboratory confirmation last Monday (13). The 58-year-old truck driver was admitted to Hospital São José (HSJ) on the 8th, where he was promptly attended and material was collected for analysis at the Central Laboratory of Public Health Noel Nutels (LACEBN/RJ), whose result was positive for leptospirosis. . “Due to the severity, the patient was transferred to the Beneficência Portuguesa Hospital, where he underwent hemodialysis, but the clinical picture worsened and he died”, explained the infectious disease specialist. (read more below)

For the specialist, it is important that the population remains on alert, especially those people who have a risky professional function, such as manual workers and who work directly in places where they may have contact with rat urine, either through contaminated water, sheds, movement loads, among other situations. “These people should redouble care and use Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) so that they can protect themselves from this contact with the bacteria that is present in the urine of rodents”, the infectious disease specialist advised. (read more below)

Carneiro also points out that riverside populations, residents of places that do not have basic sanitation, people who are exposed to rainwater and cargo transport workers are considered an epidemiological risk for leptospirosis. “There is treatment with antibiotics, but for that, the person must seek the doctor who will diagnose and carry out the treatment. That’s why it’s important to seek hospital help soon after symptoms appear that are very similar to those of other arboviruses, such as dengue for example”, he pointed out.