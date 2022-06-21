UFC professor arrested on suspicion of assaulting flight attendants on flight to Fortaleza

A 42-year-old man was arrested on the morning of this Monday, 20, at Fortaleza Airport, after indications that he had assaulted and threatened flight attendants during the flight between São Paulo and Fortaleza. The act took place after the passenger disembarked, around 2 am. He denied the crime in interrogation by the Federal Police (PF).

In addition to the aggressions and threats, the man would also have committed attitudes that affected the safety of the flight, but the acts were not specified in a note released by the PF. The federal agency only disclosed that the detained man is a teacher, but did not give further details about his identity.

The professor was indicted for the crime of attacking the safety of air transport, a crime provided for in article 261 of the Brazilian Penal Code, which provides for a penalty of two to five years of imprisonment. He is at the disposal of the Federal Court and investigations into the episode continue.

THE PEOPLE found that the man is a professor at the Federal University of Ceará (UFC), but decided to preserve the identity of the professor. In a custody hearing available on the website of the Federal Justice in Ceará (JFCE), the federal judge of the 11th Court, Danilo Fontenelle Sampaio, decided not to convert the arrest in the act into preventive detention, releasing the teacher.

When the magistrate recorded his decision, the professor became emotional and said that he had not experienced a major embarrassment in his life. Detained for a few hours, he said at the session that he missed professional commitments, such as the Course Completion Work (TCC) benches. The judge recognized the illegality of the act and considered the absence of “indications of any real fact” that the professor had put the safety of the aircraft at risk.

Fontenelle Sampaio said that the incident affects law enforcers, as it shows the “fragility” found in situations of this type. “Rest assured that his reputation, his training as a teacher, have not even been shaken,” the judge emphasized to the man. The report questioned the UFC about the situation, but the institution responded in a statement that “it will not comment on the episode”.

