Ukraine says food warehouse was destroyed in Russian attack

A food warehouse in the Black Sea port city of Odessa was destroyed in a Russian missile attack on Monday, but no civilians were killed, the Ukrainian military said.

A person walks past destroyed structures at a local market after the bombing in Donetsk, Ukraine (Photo: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)

The “Southern” Operational Command said Russian forces fired 14 missiles into southern Ukraine over three hours in “impotent anger at the success of our troops”. Russia’s military did not immediately comment on the reports.

Explosions rocked Odessa after the Russian-installed chief of the Crimea region, annexed by Moscow in 2014, said Ukrainian forces had attacked drilling rigs of a Crimean oil and gas company in the Black Sea, off Ukraine’s southern coast. Three people were injured and seven workers were being sought, he said on the messaging app Telegram.

Russian news agency RIA Novosti said the drilling rigs were located 71 km from Odessa. Reuters was unable to immediately verify reports of the attack.

Decline in corn supply to China

Chinese corn imports from Ukraine fell in May from a year ago, customs data showed on Monday, after conflict with Russia cut off shipments.

China, the world’s top corn importer, brought in 126,727 tonnes of yellow corn from Ukraine, up from 1.26 million tonnes a year ago, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

China had imported 695,585 tonnes of corn from Ukraine in April. Grain exports from Ukraine, a major producer and exporter on the global market, were cut after Russia invaded the European country in late February.

Beijing has been looking for alternatives to corn from other sources, including allowing shipments from Myanmar and paving the way for Brazilian shipments – still pending due to transgenic equivalence issues.

China brought in 1.9 million tonnes of corn from the US in May, up slightly from 1.89 million tonnes a year ago, customs data showed. In the first five months, US corn shipments reached 6.37 million tonnes, compared with 6.67 million tonnes a year earlier. Shipments from Ukraine during the period were 4.82 million tonnes, down slightly from 4.99 million tonnes a year earlier, according to the data.

China’s May corn imports from all sources were down 34.1% from a year earlier, while January-May shipments were down 2.9%, according to customs data released over the weekend.

Chinese demand for feed grains, including corn, is under pressure as the meat industry’s low margins have reduced producers’ appetites, while measures to combat Covid-19 have disrupted normal feed trade.

