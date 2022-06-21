Varginha receives R$ 300 million in investments with the arrival of the Marelli group

Marelli Aftermarket, Hedge Investments and Porto Seco Sul de Minas hold launch event at the Citlog condominium

Grupo Marelli’s Aftermarket Division announces the launch of the Fundamental Stone of its new operation, in Varginha, South of Minas Gerais. The event takes place this Tuesday (21).

The company will occupy around 25% of the 83,000 m² warehouse that is being built in the Citlog condominium in partnership with Hedge Investments and Porto Seco Sul de Minas, with support from the state government and the municipal government.

The three companies are investing around R$ 300 million, which should reach higher figures when the warehouse is fully occupied. Thanks to the project, it is estimated that thousands of direct and indirect jobs will be generated during the construction period and, later, after the start of industrial and logistical operations.

In addition to generating new jobs, company revenues, estimated at billions of reais, will strongly contribute to the collection of taxes for the city and, consequently, for the state and the country.

Varginha was chosen due to its geographical location, in the south of Minas – equidistant (about 300 km) from the three largest capitals in Brazil (São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte) – and the modern infrastructure of the Citlog condominium. The city also offers an excellent education and health structure, which provides a high level of quality of life for company employees. It is worth noting that the Varginha micro-region has about 800,000 inhabitants within a radius of 60 km, which facilitates the hiring and training of manpower.

Mayor Vérdi Lucio Melo celebrates this achievement for Varginha. “The arrival of the Marelli group to Varginha further strengthens our industrial hub, brings new technologies and generation of jobs and income. Varginha welcomes this great undertaking with open arms and thanks the company Porto Seco Sul de Minas and manager Hedge Investments for this successful partnership”.

Through this investment, MARELLI intensifies its expansion strategy in Brazil.

Marelli Cofap Aftermarket is the largest company in the segment in Brazil, leader in the auto parts replacement market in several product lines, with regional sales offices in some of the main Brazilian capitals (Curitiba, Goiânia, Recife, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo). ) and with the largest portfolio of components for passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and motorcycles, with the Cofap and Magneti Marelli brands.

About the MARELLI Group

MARELLI is one of the leading independent global suppliers to the automotive sector. With a strong tradition of innovation and manufacturing excellence, its mission is to transform the future of mobility by working with customers and partners to create a safer, greener and more connected world. With around 54,000 employees, MARELLI is present around the world with 170 facilities and R&D centers in Asia, the Americas, Europe and Africa, with a result of 1,380 billion JPY (10.6 billion euros) in 2021.

About Citlog Sul de Minas

Located next to Varginha Municipal Airport, the logistics and industrial condominium of the highest standard and technical specifications, one of the largest and most modern in Minas Gerais, currently has more than 120 thousand m² built and occupied by large companies of international size in several segments, with emphasis on pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, e-commerce and general warehouses, in addition to having a Customs Industrial Logistics Center (CLIA), known as Porto Seco Sul de Minas. The companies installed in the condominium currently generate about a thousand direct jobs, thousands of indirect ones and are expected to earn about 8 billion reais in 2022.

About Hedge Investments

Formed by executives with 20 years of experience in the real estate investment fund market, Hedge is an independent asset manager recognized for its pioneering spirit and consistent results. Currently, it has approximately R$8 billion in assets under management and is one of the main institutions in the real estate fund segment, with emphasis on the shopping malls, corporate buildings, logistics and industrial warehouses and securities sectors. It also has products aimed at agribusiness, pension plans and structured credit, in addition to a multimarket fund. In Varginha, Hedge has been present since 2014, fostering growth in the region with relevant investments, attracting companies and generating employment and income for the municipality and the State of Minas Gerais.

About Porto Seco Sul de Minas

The company has nearly 50 years of experience in providing storage and handling services for general cargo. Porto Seco Sul de Minas was a pioneer in the provision of customs services in the interior of Brazil and currently has a license to operate as a Customs Logistic and Industrial Center (CLIA) within the Citlog condominium, in Varginha. CLIA was also one of the first bonded warehouses to receive an Authorized Economic Operator certificate, a program offered by the Brazilian Federal Revenue Service, recognized worldwide, which guarantees greater credibility and reliability with border inspection agencies at the national and international levels. The Company was the creator of the Citlog condominium and has modern infrastructure, experienced professionals and cutting-edge technology.

About InvestMinas

This is the Minas Gerais Investment and Foreign Trade Promotion Agency. InvestMinas provides consultancy to investors, supports the development of companies located in the state and helps companies that want to export and import. Everything is carried out together with the other members who deal with economic development in Minas Gerais.