Vasco da Gama reactivates Basketball with an eye on the NBB dispute – Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama

By: Marcus Vinicius Pinto, Press Office / Vasco da Gama

Club signs an agreement with Tijuca Tênis Clube to compete in the Brazilian Club Championship – Basketball Development League, starting in July

Basketball is back at Vasco da Gama. As of July, the club’s under-22 team will compete in the Campeonato Brasileiro de Clubes – Liga de Desenvolvimento de Basquete, which is the first step for Vasco to reactivate his spot in Novo Basquete Brasil (NBB) in the 2022/2022 season. 2023 The news was announced this afternoon by President Jorge Salgado at the signing of the agreement with Tijuca Tênis Clube for the competition.

“It is a great joy to be able to announce the return of a sport as traditional and successful for Vasco da Gama as basketball and this partnership with Tijuca Tênis Clube. I have no doubt that, like football, the fans will embrace this initiative. And this is great news for the club, which is gradually and safely resuming its investments in Olympic sport”, said president Jorge Salgado.

The signing of the agreement was attended by President Jorge Salgado, First Vice President Carlos Roberto Osório, Vice President of Olympic Sports, Marcel Kaskus and Executive Manager of Olympic Sports, Carlos Magno Barros. On behalf of Tijuca were President Hildo Magno, Vice President of Terrestrial Sports, Antônio Augusto Ribeiro, Vice President of Finance, Gilberto Carneiro da Silveira, Vice President of Marketing, Márcio Borzino and incentivized project manager Gilberto Carneiro da Silveira Junior.

The Campeonato Brasileiro Interclubes – Liga de Desenvolvimento de Basquete 2022 is an official under-22 men’s basketball championship that is part of the entity’s official calendar and is organized by the National Basketball League (LNB), with the support of the Brazilian Basketball Confederation (CBB). ) and the partnership of the Brazilian Club Committee (CBC).

“Tijuca welcomes this partnership between two giants of the Rio de Janeiro basketball scene. This is just the first step of a partnership that, we are sure, will bear much fruit”, said Hildo Magno, president of Tijuca.

At LNB Vasco and Tijuca will play with Vasco’s shirt, who will bear the costs of registration, logistics and mandatory sports insurance for the team for the entire competition. Tijuca Tênis Clube will use its base category in this age group by providing athletes and coaching staff. During the entire period of the competition, the team will train at the Tijucano club’s facilities. As an agreement with the Brazilian Committee of Clubs (CBC), Vasco will have travel expenses covered.

On the part of Vasco da Gama, the activities will be monitored and supervised by our Department of Olympic and Paralympic Sports, through its Vice President Marcel Kaskus and Executive Manager Carlos Magno Barros. On the Tijuca Tênis Clube side, the activities will be monitored and supervised by the Terrestrial Sports Department, through its Basketball Director Marcio Luiz da Costa Guimarães and its Vice-President Antônio Augusto do Amaral Ribeiro.

The competition will take place from July to October and CR Vasco da Gama / Tijuca, fell in group B, which will host in the first stage, Esporte Clube União Corinthians/RS from July 18 to 23 and the second stage, Club Athletico Paulistano/SP from August 24th to 30th. If you qualify for the finals, the last stage will be played at Esporte Clube Pinheiros from September 26 to October 1.

HISTORY – Created in 1920, Vasco’s Basketball department is a tradition within the club. It won the National Championship in 2000 and 2001, the South American Basketball League in 1999 and 2000 and the South American Club Championship in 1998 and 1999, in addition to 16 Carioca titles. While the women’s team won the Brazilian Championship in 2001 and the South American Basketball League in 2002.