Very good! Livelo offers 6 points per dollar spent on Hotels.com reservations

Livelo is offering 6 points per dollar spent in reservations at hotels.com using the coupon ‘NIVERLIVELO’ [sem aspas]. The campaign is valid for reservations made until Sunday (26) with check-out until October 31, 2022.

6 Livelo points per dollar spent when using the coupon ‘NIVERLIVELO’ [sem aspas].

Booking example

See the step-by-step guide to earning 6 Livelo points per dollar spent on your Hotels.com reservations.

1. Access Hotels.com through the Livelo website;

In our example we are simulating a weekend in Gramado in the month of July.

2. Choose the desired hotel and room and click on “Reserve”;

We chose the Premier Room with Balcony, which costs R$1,269 per night + taxes (please note that the rate is partially refundable).

3. Fill the page with your complete details and payment information (credit card).

4. Search for the field “Enter coupon code” located in the right corner of the screen, enter the coupon ‘NIVERLIVELO’ [sem aspas] and click apply.

Exactly as we did in the image below.

3. At the end of the page, fill in the field “CPF for Livelo points (numbers only)” with the CPF of the holder of the reservation.

The CPF of the holder of the reservation must be the same CPF of the holder of the Livelo account.

4. Click “Reserve”!

Points will be credited within 80 days of checking out of the hotel.

Questions and answers

Can I make or change a reservation via call center or cell phone and earn Livelo points?

The accumulation of points is possible only through the hotsite, accessed from a computer, tablet or cell phone. Reservations through the call center or app do not accumulate points. In case a reservation is changed via the call center, only confirm the change. If canceled and redone on that channel, it will not be possible to accumulate points.

How long should I wait to see my Livelo points on my statement?

Points will be credited after you check out of the hotel, within a maximum period of 80 days.

It’s been more than 80 days since I left the hotel and I don’t see my Livelo points credited. How should I proceed?

Contact the Livelo program SAC and request points. To expedite, always have your reservation number, reservation date and accommodation dates at hand. After 120 days after the check-out date, it will no longer be possible to request or review points.

If I use a free Hotels.com™ Rewards night on my reservation, how many points do I earn?

In this case, the score will only be based on the amount paid at the time of booking charged to your card (in this case, the difference).

Do the points credited to my account seem lower than I expected?

Please note, the score is based on value without fees.

Important informations

Exclusive promotion for Livelo customers, holders of the reservation, in pre-paid reservations using the coupon during the promotion period. Other reservations, reservations made on other dates, reservations for third parties or reservations without a coupon normally accumulate 1 Livelo point per real spent;

The maximum accumulation limit is 150,000 Livelo points per reservation, regardless of its value;

Livelo points will be credited within 80 (eighty) days from the date of Check-out performed by the customer, referring to the service purchased in the hotsite, as long as the CPF number informed is valid. In case of no-show, the reservation will be canceled and the points will not be credited.

PP discount coupons

Remembering that we have exclusive coupons available that offer discounts on bookings on Hotels.com – keep in mind that it’s not possible use our coupons + accumulate points at Livelo.

‘AFF5HRLATAM’ [sem aspas] – 5% Off in bookings + badges in Rewards

– Reservations: until December 31, 2022

– Accommodation: until March 31, 2023

‘HOTEISPLATAM’ [sem aspas] – 8% Off in reservations

– Reservations: until December 31, 2022

– Accommodation: until March 31, 2023

To take advantage of the coupons PP Reservations must be made through this link.

The promotion is more interesting than the last one we published, in January, when up to 4 points were offered per dollar spent on reservations.

With Hotels.com’s comprehensive list of properties, both in Brazil and abroad, the possibilities for using the coupon are diverse, allowing you to earn lots of points when booking a hotel for a future trip. Our recommendation is that you opt for refundable rates whenever possible – so, in case of unforeseen circumstances, you can request a refund of the amount paid.

To participate, access Hotels.com through the Livelo website and use the coupon ‘NIVERLIVELO’ [sem aspas].

We are going through a delicate moment in the aviation and tourism sector in general. Analyze advertised promotions and don’t make impulsive decisions. See our posting policy during the coronavirus pandemic.