VIDEO: Joelma falls on stage at a June festival in Bahia | Saint John 2022

Singer Joelma fell on stage when she lost her balance while dancing, during a performance at the June festival “Arraiá do Água Fria”, in the city of Medeiros Neto, in southern Bahia. The show was held on Sunday (19), and the fall had repercussions on social media.

At the time of the fall, the artist was singing the song “Anjo”, one of the classics of the band Calypso. After falling, she continued singing still on the ground, and got up quickly. Recomposed, the singer continued with the choreography.

Joelma falls from the stage in a June party presentation in Bahia – Photo: Reproduction / Social Networks

The attitude was praised on social media by Joelma’s followers. “Even to fall, fall with class”, wrote a fan of the artist.

On June 11, a concert by Joelma that would be held in São Desidério, in western Bahia, was canceled due to the singer’s health problems. She was hospitalized in São Paulo, to treat sequelae of Covid-19.

Joelma contracted the virus four times. During hospitalization, she was diagnosed with esophagitis, gastritis and edema, in addition to other complications.

