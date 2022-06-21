Viih Tube and Eliezer travel together to Europe and almost miss flight | TV & Famous

Depart Eurotrip! HIV Tube and Eliezer took the plane and boarded together to Paris, France, this Monday, 20/6. The former participant of BBB 21 showed on social networks his arrival at the airport and told fans that it is the first time he will visit the four European countries where he will pass, while Eli already knows the places.

In addition to the French capital, they will pass through Portugal, and will be present at Rock in Rio Lisbon.

The influencer shared with her followers that she was in a VIP room at the airport and that she and the ex-BBB 22 almost missed their flight.

“I’m going to Paris! I’m in a VIP room at the airport because I’m going business (executive class with more privileges during the flight), my first time in business, my first time going to Paris and three more countries. all.”

“The trip starts almost missing the flight. Literally the last ones in”, he joked.

Viih Tube and Eliezer on the plane to Europe

When he was already inside the plane, after the rush not to miss the trip, Viih had fun drinking champagne and told the audience that they were invited to enjoy Rock in Rio Lisboa.

Because of the invitation, they decided to visit other places in Europe. However, a job came up in the United States and they will amend 15 days outside Brazil.

Paris, the most romantic city in the world… Can we now consider Viih Tube and Eliezer as officially a couple? According to Gshow, their romance is getting stronger, but it’s not dating yet. They walk the line of not labeling the relationship.