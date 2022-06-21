Vtor Pereira explains what he asks of Cantillo in his performances for Corinthians

Gaining space with Vítor Pereira, midfielder Cantillo started in two consecutive games for the first time this season. The last occasion had been in October, following Fluminense and São Paulo for the Brazilian. After last Sunday’s duel, against Goiás, the coach of Timão commented on what he has been asking for from the Colombian on the field.

“Cantillo, with the ball, gives us quality. What I ask of him is, without the ball, to be more aggressive. From a defensive point of view, know how to comply with the positioning. And it’s one more player we need to help us. Of the young, of the elderly. We need everyone, we are very short”, said Vítor Pereira in a post-game press conference.

Among the players used by the coach in the victory against Goiás, Cantillo was one of the most praised by Fiel. Despite not having scored the goal, converted by Fábio Santos, it was the Colombian who started the move that resulted in a penalty, ensuring good reactions from those who followed the performance.

The duel against Goiás marked the 90th of Cantillo with the Corinthians shirt. Of these, 63 were as holders. At Timão since 2020, the midfielder has a contract until December 31, 2023 and has already participated in 32 wins, 31 draws and 27 defeats.

