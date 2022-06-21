what are Caoa Chery’s hybrid SUVs and the iCar electric hatch like

THE caoa Chery presented a full line of electrified cars in Brazil, which includes the iCar electric hatch. Already on pre-sale for R$ 139,990, it arrives as the most affordable battery-powered car in the country. Besides him, the Tiggo 5X SUVs, 7 Pro and 8 Proit’s the Arrizo 6 Pro sedan can already be reserved in electrified versions. In case of Tiggo 8 Pro, is the first plug-in plug-in hybrid plug-in. It arrives in August and promises extraordinary consumption.

With five electrified cars, the caoa Chery begins the plan for the complete electrification of its range of vehicles, which will be completed by the end of 2023. It is ahead of several traditional brands, with hybrid light flex technology and SUVs with local production. The iCar hatch and the Arrizo 6 Pro Hybrid sedan will come from China at first. The trio Tiggo 5X, 7 and 8 Pro will be assembled at the Anápolis plant, in Goiás, with hybrid systems imported from the eastern country.

Caoa Chery iCar

First of the five launches to hit stores, the iCar comes to be the most affordable electric car in the Brazilian market. The small battery-powered hatchback is priced at R$139,990 and in a single version. Its electric motor generates 61 horsepower and an instantaneous torque of 15.3 mkgf, and the battery pack has a capacity of 30.8 kWh. Thus, with a full charge, the urban cart has autonomy to run up to 282 km.

Caoa Chery/Disclosure

According to caoa Chery, the iCar has a super-lightweight construction, with a body made of aviation aluminum with high-strength polymers. The brand says that the hatch takes just 36 minutes to fill the batteries at fast charging stations. Already in wall chargers, it requires five hours, and the time reaches 11 hours in common three-pin sockets. Inside, the iCar is modern and features a 10.25″ vertical screen in the middle of the panel – already in Brazilian Portuguese. Here, it will compete directly with the Renault Kwid E-Tech It is like JAC e-JS1made in partnership with Volkswagen.

Tiggo 8 Pro, the first plugin

We already know that the most advanced hybrid technology in caoa Chery will be the one Tiggo 8 Pro, which is rechargeable in outlets. O 7 seater SUV It will have a complete hybrid system, with a combustion engine and two other electric motors, as well as a larger battery pack, capable of providing good autonomy on electricity alone. In Sport mode, the brand promises acceleration from zero to 100 km/h in less than 5 seconds.

Caoa Chery/Disclosure

Under the hood, the utility will have a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with 170 hp and 25.5 mkgf of torque. It is the basis of the plug-in system, which has four electronic control units, an 11-speed hybrid gearbox and a 57 Ah lithium-ion battery pack. The traction is always front, but you can use only the combustion engine, only the electric one, combustion with electric boost and, finally, combustion plus the two electric motors. In pure electric mode, the range is 78 km.

According to caoa Chery, the combined power of the hybrid system is 317 hp, with more than 56.6 mkgf of maximum torque. However, the brand has not yet released some technical data, such as the fuel consumption of the Tiggo 8 Pro measured by Inmetro. Anyway, the promise is that the SUV will be one of the more economical cars for sale in Brazil. Thus, it will compete directly with the recently launched Jeep Compass 4xeanother plug-in hybrid.

Caoa Chery/Disclosure

flex hybrid SUVs

The icing on the cake in terms of sales volume is mid-sized SUVs. Therefore, in July, the caoa Chery will release the Tiggo 5X and 7 surnamed Pro Hybrid. The duo will have mild hybrid system with 48V battery and reinforced alternator. And both will be assembled at the Anápolis (GO) plant. The hybrid system relieves the combustion engine in certain situations, as well as providing an extra 10 hp and 4 mkgf. In this way, it helps to reduce consumption.

There is still no Inmetro number, but the average with gasoline should be 17 km/l – about 13% better. This same hybrid system will be in the Arrizo 6 Pro Hybrid sedan, which will then arrive at dealerships in August. At first, the model will come from China, since the factory in Jacareí (SP), where it was made, closed two months ago – with no reopening forecast. The new electrified range of caoa Chery is on pre-order at the following prices:

iCar EV (100% electric) – BRL 139,990

(100% electric) – BRL 139,990 Arrizo 6 Pro Hybrid Flex – BRL 159,990

– BRL 159,990 SUV Tiggo 5X Pro Hybrid Flex – BRL 169,990

– BRL 169,990 Tiggo 7 Pro Hybrid Flex – BRL 199,990

– BRL 199,990 Tiggo 8 Pro Plug-in Hybrid – BRL 269,990

The Car Journal is on Youtube

exclusive offer



Caoa Chery Tiggo 7 PRO 22/23 See now