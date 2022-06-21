“What will be left for those who have children?”

The skyrocketing price of long-life milk, one of the main ingredients in Brazilians’ basic food basket, has been worrying residents of the North Coast. The liter of the product, which two months ago was found for less than R$ 4.00 in several supermarkets, today already exceeds R$ 7.00 in at least two municipalities in the region.

A survey carried out by Litoral na Rede with the application Menor Preço Nota Gaúcha (consumer price consultation) in 11 of the 23 municipalities on the coast of Rio Grande do Sul, between Sunday (19) and Monday (20), helps to understand the size of the problem. The cheapest liter of whole milk was found in Tramandaí for R$ 4.89. In Capital das Praias, the same product can be purchased for up to R$ 6.79.

The scenario is not very different in other cities on the North Coast. Terra de Areia, for example, has the most expensive liter of food among the cities surveyed: R$ 7.39.

One of the main causes for the soaring prices of the product is the increase in the cost of inputs needed to maintain and supply the dairy production chain, such as electricity, diesel and animal feed, among others.

In May, the Center for Economic Studies and Research (IEPE), from UFRGS, found that a liter of milk cost, on average, R$ 4.53 in the metropolitan region of Porto Alegre. That same month the product had registered an increase of 5.15%. The accumulated increase registered since the beginning of the year is 24.33% (with an inflation of 3.93% in the period).

The president of the Gaucho Association of Supermarkets (Agas), Antônio Cesa Longo, guarantees that the sector is passing on the minimum to the product. According to him, the product rises because it comes higher in the industry. “The consumer will have to put water in the milk. Families that bought two boxes of UHT milk (with 12 liters each) per month are reducing, buying one ”, he said, this Monday, in an interview with Jornal do Comércio.

If we consider that a liter of UHT milk can cost BRL 5.00 (a value that is increasingly close to being exceeded), two 24-liter boxes would cost BRL 120.00 per month, that is, practically 10% of the national minimum wage. “You cannot commit more than 10% of your salary to milk”, ponders the president of Agas.

Mother of three, nurse Elisandra Valim, a resident of Imbé, has already noticed the difference in the price of food in the last purchase she made. And the impact on the family’s bills is great: she, her husband and their three children consume more than 50 liters of milk per month. “Everyone drinks it, whether with coffee, chocolate or even in recipes that take milk, like cake, for example”, details Elisandra.

She says that one of the alternatives designed to reduce spending is to buy milk directly from the producer. “It is usually cheaper and has the possibility of freezing”, she justifies. Substitution for another food, at least for now, seems impossible, especially on account of the youngest child, diagnosed with Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD), for whom the consumption of whole milk is essential. “There is no way to stop shopping because one of his routines is to drink milk. The way for now is to pick up everything that is on the market, to get the lowest price”, she suggests.

“The last time I went to buy it, I was scared, I paid almost R$ 4.00. Today, in the same place, it is already costing R$ 6.00”, she reveals. “I think of people who have less purchasing power. Everything is already so expensive. What will be left over for those who have small children, for example? Swap milk for what? How much are you going to spend?”, concludes the nurse.

Check out the cheapest and most expensive price for a liter of whole milk in the 11 municipalities surveyed by Litoral na Rede:

Tramandaí – cheapest BRL 4.85 / more expensive BRL 6.79

Xangri-La – cheapest BRL 4.87 / more expensive BRL 6.99

Pinhal Spa – cheapest BRL 4.99 / more expensive BRL 6.59

Canoe capon – cheapest R$4.99 / most expensive R$6.99

capivari do sul – cheapest BRL 4.99 / more expensive BRL 6.19

Osorio – cheapest R$4.99 / most expensive R$6.99

imbe – cheapest BRL 5.19 / more expensive BRL 6.69

sand land – cheapest BRL 5.19 / more expensive BRL 7.39

towers – cheapest BRL 5.19 / more expensive BRL 6.99

Arroio do Sal – cheapest BRL 5.38 / more expensive BRL 7.25

lemon balm – cheapest BRL 5.39 / more expensive BRL 6.29

Source: Lowest Price Nota Gaúcha app – State Revenue RS