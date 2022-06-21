Why Mario Frias and the Culture gang attack artists – 06/20/2022 – Illustrated

Anitta, Mark Ruffalo, Dira Paes, Paolla Oliveira, Taís Araújo, Lázaro Ramos, Gilberto Gil, Daniela Mercury and José Padilha have something in common. All have been criticized by Mario Frias on social media since the former special secretary for Culture in the Bolsonaro government launched his candidacy for federal deputy for São Paulo.

Publicly attacking artists is nothing new in the stance of the former “Malhação” heartthrob, nor in the government’s hard core of Culture, which also includes Sergio Camargo, who ran the Palmares Foundation, and André Porciuncula, Frias’ number two.

Now the three of them use the discourse against the artistic class and the Rouanet and Paulo Gustavo laws from when they were still civil servants as a campaign platform. But in the Brazil of 2022, with inflation and hunger rising and discussion on social media dominated by the field of entertainment, this could be shooting itself in the foot, according to experts.

Even if social networks already had a decisive weight in the last presidential election, the speech that stuck that year may not stick now. There, the atmosphere was one of “trade for trade”, and presenting yourself as anti-establishment was enough to get a seat, says Fabio Gentile, a professor of political science at the Federal University of Ceará and a researcher at the Observatório da Extrema Direita.

“In a context marked by the country’s crisis, people want concrete solutions to the problems to be presented”, he says. And these are not very good proposals that Bolsonaro’s Culture graduates have presented on social media.

The “Captain André Porciuncula”, as it is written in his campaign material, spends tweets to defend “Top Gun: Maverick” because “society is normal and craves entertainment that is not a platform of the extreme left”. They are constant targets of their attacks on Petrobras, the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa, and the Workers’ Party.

Frias’ former number two also praises the “management and organization clash” they made at the Special Secretariat for Culture and says that the “world artistic elite is a bunch of trained circus monkeys”.

The ex-PM’s proposals, despite the position he held in the government, bypass the cultural sector. In the Legislature, he wants, for example, “to make a heinous crime of judicial activism”, in reference to a court decision that forced the state to provide hormone to transsexual teenagers.

Sérgio Camargo, who had a management at the Palmares Cultural Foundation marked by the fight against black movement agendas, wants to end the Cultural Virada if he is elected as federal deputy for São Paulo and is concerned about the use of neutral gender in graduations.

In a country that saw homicides of black people grow 11.5% between 2008 and 2018 alone, according to the Atlas of Violence, for example, he also says he believes that “among the main problems in Brazil, the ‘racial issue’ is the smallest their”.

Frias, on the other hand, boasts of having “moralized” Rouanet, speaks ill of the Paulo Gustavo Law and says that “guns are part of the collective imagination and are present in artistic works all over the world”, another of the flags of his passage through the government. There is room to defend his ally Jair Bolsonaro, criticize the left and electoral polls and, above all, attack artists.

It is not just to reinforce a discourse against this so-called cultural elite that they take this position. Chatting with a certain artist is a way to reach the center of the social media audience today — the entertainment field.

To understand the weight of this area in this year’s race, Fabio Malini, coordinator of the Laboratory for Studies on Image and Cyberculture, Labic, from the Federal University of Espírito Santo, collected a series of posts related to the terms Lula, Bolsonaro, Ciro, I live. About 37% of all this content was produced by profiles linked to the field of entertainment.

This, according to the researcher, has been accompanied by the growth of activists and influencers who debate political issues such as feminism and new entertainment practices on digital platforms, such as the rise of game narrators and celebrities such as streamer Casimiro, in last four years.

These candidates therefore see these social media celebrities as a kind of springboard to reach the ecosystem of gossip, influencers and artists. But therein also lies the danger, as fans of these names often enter into a dynamic of investigation on the networks.

That’s what happened to Zé Neto and Anitta recently, exemplifies the researcher. A crowd began to discover that the countryman used public funds after he decided to criticize the singer and the use of the Roaunet Law.

This collective intelligence action was remarkable during the Covid CPI, in which a series of users fed profiles with evidence of inconsistencies of politicians and other characters linked to the case. Even a ranking of senators circulated at the time, on a scale from “Bangu”, to prison, to “shantay, you stay”, presenter RuPaul’s catchphrase that guarantees a survival to the participants of his drag queens reality show.

“It’s a kind of seven to one that entertainment gives to politics in general. Entertainment is much bigger than politics”, says Malini, the researcher. “In my view, their tendency to do this is much more to dehydrate and increase a bad reputation among Bolsonar voters than to effectively win these voters.”

Collaborated with João Perassolo