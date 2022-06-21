With 108 deaths in 24 hours, moving average is 11 days high

The moving average of deaths from covid-19 reached the 11th consecutive day on the rise and stood today at 141. In the last 24 hours there were 108 deaths in Brazil. The data are from the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part.

The index was up 47% from 14 days ago, indicating an upward trend. If the value is above 15%, as today, it indicates an uptrend; below -15% means decline, and between 15% and -15% means stability.

The moving average is considered by experts to be the most reliable way to measure the advance or retreat of the pandemic, and it is calculated from the average of deaths – or cases – of the last seven days.

Three regions of the country leverage the increase in the moving average of deaths: Midwest (82%), Southeast (64%) and South (30%). The other two are stable: Northeast (3%) and North (0%). No region registers a downward trend.

In the analysis by federation unit, 11 registered a trend of acceleration in the moving average; 12 stability and 4 fall.

Acre, Alagoas, Amapa, Amazon, Maranhao, Mato Grosso do Sul, Roraima, and Sergipe did not register deaths this Monday (20). Since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, the country has lost 669,217 lives.

In addition, in the last 24 hours there were 55,733 new known cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The moving average of infected is on its second day of stability, after being in an uptrend for 23 days. Today the index marked 37,298, up 6% from 14 days ago. The country accumulates 31,756,118 registered cases.

Only the Southeast follows the national scenario of stability in the moving average of cases, with 1%. The South, on the other hand, has a fall of -29%. While three other regions have high: Midwest (38%), Northeast (86%) and North (97%).

The Federal District and 17 states have the moving average of cases on the rise, three in stability, six in decline.

See the situation of the moving average of deaths by state and in the DF:

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: high (23%)

Minas Gerais: high (954%)

Rio de Janeiro: high (361%)

São Paulo: stability (9%)

North region

Amazon: stability (0%)

Amapá: stability (0%)

Pará: stability (-14%)

Rondônia: stability (0%)

Roraima: stability (0%)

Tocantins: stability (0%)

Northeast Region

Alagoas: stability (0%)

Maranhão: stability (0%)

Pernambuco: stability (7%)

Rio Grande do Norte: fall (-64%)

Sergipe: stability (0%)

Midwest region

Federal District: high (140%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: high (367%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: high (213%)

Santa Catarina: fall (-21%)

government data

The Ministry of Health announced today (20) that Brazil recorded 96 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 669,161 deaths caused by the disease across the country.

According to the ministry’s numbers, there were 50,272 positive diagnoses of covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today, which made the total number of infected rise to 31,754,465 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 30,430,308 recovered cases of the disease so far, with another 654,996 in follow-up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOLO Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.