With goals in stoppage time, leader Palmeiras defeats São Paulo in a comeback for the Brasileirão

Classic is classic and vice versa. The popular maxim, repeated to exhaustion by fans to symbolize the unpredictability of these clashes, is often proven on the field . As on Monday night (20), when the Sao Paulo full of embezzlement and criticized by the fans, he managed to impose himself in Morumbi against the favorite palm trees. But Verdão showed not to have a long unbeaten run in the year for nothing and got the victory, by turn, by 2 to 1 in the final moments of the game. The match, valid for Brazilian championship, had the goals of defenders Gustavo Gómez and Murilo in corners from Gustavo Scarpa to Verdão and Patrick to the home team.

The tragic result ends the sequence of 15 games without defeat for Tricolor in Morumbi. The last setback at home had been in March, for the same Palmeiras.

The victory increases Palmeiras’ unbeaten streak for the season to 19 matches. In addition, the team isolated itself in the leadership of the Brasileirão, with 28 points. São Paulo is only tenth, with 18 points.

FULMINANT START OF THE TRICOLOR

For those who expected a wide dominance of Palmeiras, Rogério Ceni showed that the preparation work for the derby on the Tricolor side was intense.

Tricolor started by scoring the rival’s ball out, preventing the articulation of their plays and not only managed to dominate the actions in the alviverde midfield, but also appeared with more danger to the attack.

First, at 12′, Rodrigo Nestor received a pass from Reinaldo and demanded a good defense from Weverton in a strong shot. Then it was Patrick who advanced on the left and crossed in the measure for Igor Gomes to head over the Palmeiras goal.

HERE IS THE GOAL OF SÃO PAULO

With so much presence in the game and pushed by the crowd, it didn’t take long for Tricolor to open the scoring.

At 16′, after a corner kick in the first post by Nestor, Gabriel Menino deflected the ball over Patrick. The Black Panther did not hesitate and completed the chest nets (!!!) to open the scoring.

The bid was even analyzed by VAR for an alleged touch of Patrick’s hand claimed by the Palmeiras. But Daronco validated the bid. It was the third goal of shirt 88 in 22 games for the club.

RESPONSE FROM THE VERDÃO COMES, BUT WITHOUT INTENSITY

Even the most fanatical São Paulo knows the qualities of Palmeiras and the power of their squad. Therefore, after the opening of the scoreboard, alviverde pressure was expected. Which took a while to show up.

In the 25′, Gómez took a chance on the attack and crossed to Gabriel Veron, with a header, demanding a good defense from Jandrei. On the rebound, Piquerez punctured.

Five minutes later, it was Scarpa’s turn to appear free at the entrance of the area and finish from outside the area with his right foot.

THERE AND HERE, VERY NERVOUS



Faced with the response from Palmeiras, it was up to Tricolor to reorganize itself on the field. And, to the delight of the fans, the final stretch of the first half proved to be open, with a lot of opportunity for both sides, but also a lot of nervousness with the slightly tougher fouls.

Scarpa himself set that tone at 33, when he received a pass from Danilo and again risked the shot from afar, with danger, but out. Next, it was Igor Gomes’ turn to repeat the opponent and complete a Reinaldo cross from the back line.

At 35′, the Palmeiras gave their sighs. Rony found Gabriel Menino coming in free on the left, but shirt 25 had his shot deflected in time. The next minute, it was Arboleda who managed to block yet another shot by Scarpa in which Jandrei had already surrendered.

While yellow cards were distributed and a lot of complaints came from the players, there was room for one last chance. At 46′, Reinaldo advanced free on the left and crossed in order for Nestor to finish out.

ON BREAK BACK, GREEN IS BETTER



The second half started in cadence, with the teams studying each other and evaluating game alternatives. Until the replacements started.

With that, Palmeiras stood out, started to create more opportunities in the attack with the entry of Mayke, but almost always these opportunities were wasted by Rafael Navarro and the rhythm of the match continued cadenced.

DANGER PLAY, FINALLY

So it was until the 27′, when Rodrigo Nestor took a dangerous free-kick from the edge of the area and demanded a good defense from Weverton, finally opening the danger plays of the final stage.

The Palmeiras response was quick. In the next minute, Mayke took off on the right and crossed in order for Breno Lopes to kick with the first shot and hit the crossbar.

TRICOLOR MARKING FAIL AND VERDÃO COMES TO TURN

In the final stretch of the classic, Palmeiras even tried with Danilo receiving a pass inside the area and kicking to the defense of Jandrei, at 38.

It was then that João Martins decided to go all-or-nothing in Verdão. And it achieved a result that seemed unlikely. In two corner kicks by Gustavo Scarpa, already in stoppage time, he managed to turn it around, with goals from defenders Gustavo Gómez and Murilo, at 46 ‘and 50’, respectively.

UPCOMING GAMES



São Paulo and Palmeiras return to the field for the Brasileirão next Sunday (26). Tricolor will face Juventude, in Morumbi, at 6 pm (Brasília time), while Verdão will go to Florianópolis (SC) to face Avaí, at 4 pm (Brasília time). Before, however, both face each other again for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, again at São Paulo, also at 20:00 (Brasília time), on Thursday.

DATASHEET

SÃO PAULO 1 x 2 PALM TREES

Date and time: 06/20/2022 (Monday), at 20:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Morumbi, in São Paulo (SP)

Referee: Anderson Daronco (Fifa-RS)

assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (Fifa) and Michael Stanislau (both from RS)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (Fifa-SP)

Public: 31,055 paying

Income: BRL 1,314,153.00

Yellow cards: Igor Vinícius, Gabriel Neves and Reinaldo (São Paulo); Danilo (Palmeiras)

Red card:

GOALS: Patrick at 16min of the 1st T (1-0), Gustavo Gómez at 46min of the 2nd T (1-1) and Murilo at 50min of the 2nd T (1-2)

SAO PAULO

Jandrei; Diego Costa, Arboleda and Léo; Igor Vinícius (Rafinha 16/2), Rodrigo Nestor (Rigoni 37/2), Igor Gomes, Gabriel Neves (Pablo Maia 16/2) and Reinaldo (Miranda 42/2); Patrick and Calleri (Eder 37/2)

Technician: Rogerio Ceni

PALM TREES

Weverton; Luan (Mayke 2/17), Gómez and Murilo; Gabriel Menino, Danilo (Atuesta 39/2), Gustavo Scarpa and Piquerez (Wesley 39/2); Gabriel Veron (Breno Lopes 2/28), Dudu and Rony (Rafael Navarro 2/18)

Technician: João Martins (interim)