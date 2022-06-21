YouTuber creates PS5 Slim that’s less than 2 centimeters thick

Project uses external water cooling system

The channel DIY Perks developed a scaled-down version of the PlayStation 5 and the result is a “PS5 Slim” homemade in a 2 centimeter thick casing that surprises for its size. To achieve the feat, the project counts on an external liquid cooling system to maintain the hardware temperature compatible with the original design of the Sony and allow using the PlayStation 5 no heating problems.

This model produced by DIY Perks meets the wishes of those looking for a PS5 of reduced size, mainly to accommodate it in places that do not support the PlayStation 5 original that has large measures.

Unfortunately, the cooling process needs an external base for the temperature to be maintained, since the project was built in the lowest possible limit and without the possibility of allocating cooling systems in the housing of the PS5 slim.

Check out the video below PS5 Slim handmade.

The cooling base was developed with 7×40 thin radiators from alphacool and seven small fans Noctua NF-A4x20, guaranteeing a temperature in the memories of about 52º C, against 95º C of the original project, in addition to the copper foil inside the console. Create one PS5 Slim homemade is not something cheap, as the items used for the project exceed the value of the PlayStation 5.

THE Sony has not yet made any announcement regarding a PS5 Slim official, but it’s something that will probably happen in the next few years, it’s already something traditional Sony release consoles with a smaller size after a few years, this has happened with all versions released since the first PlayStationthis usually happens when the project produced initially manages to be built using a smaller manufacturing process that heats up less.

What did you think of PS5 Slim made by the channel DIY Perks? Share in the comments with your opinion!

Via: vg247