Zookeeper dies attacked by tiger while trying to pet him while the feline ate on a farm

A zookeeper died last week after sticking one arm through a wire fence to pet a Bengal tiger, which reacted violently.

The man called the big cat, which was at the back of his enclosure, during feeding time, on a farm in Periban (Michoacán, Mexico).

“Who loves you? Come here, my little boy”he said.

When he began to caress the tiger’s neck, the animal’s mood suddenly changed and it sank its teeth into its right hand. of the guardian.

The 23-year-old zoo worker named José de Jesus screamed in agony as the predator used its claws and powerful jaw to pull you closer to the fence. Later, a huge pool of blood was filmed on the floor outside the enclosure.

Tiger attacks a zookeeper on a ranch in Mexico Photo: Reproduction

José was rushed to a nearby hospital, but did not allow doctors to amputate his injured hand.

VIDEO BELOW (STRONG IMAGES):

Doctors told local media that complications started after the refusal and that José – who was diabetic – died of a massive heart attacktold the website “Infobae”.

The ranch owner, who also has a lion and a crocodile, released the footage to show the worker was to blame for the attack. He said he paid the victim’s medical bills. The family agreed that José erred in trying to pet the animal..

The farmer said he has documents that regularize the animals. However, on April 29, Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies passed a law banning the possession of big cats and other wild animals as pets.