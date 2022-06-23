10 tech news to get your day started (22/06)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Tuesday (21). To check out each news in its entirety, just click on the links below.

1. Fire TV Stick: Amazon makes it difficult to install APKs on update. Recently released update hides developer menu; see how to reactivate the function on Fire Stick.

2. The Boys: controversial episode of the Herogasm arc gets a teaser; Look! At the beginning of the trailer, a warning is displayed warning that the scenes involve ‘a massive super-orgy’ and ‘mutilation with vibrators’; The season 3 episode airs this Friday (24).

3. Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is released globally; see price. See all the details of the new Xiaomi Smart Band 7 bracelet, which brings a bigger screen and new features.

4. Xbox Game Pass has free Far Cry 5, Naraka Bladepoint, FIFA 22 and more. Check out the games coming soon to Xbox Game Pass for free.

5. Ebanx: in restructuring, Brazilian fintech lays off 340 employees. The cut affected 20% of the company’s 1,700 employees.

6. Elon Musk confirms dismissal of 10% of Tesla employees. According to the billionaire, the measure is being taken due to the high probability of recession in the United States.

7. Google Chrome 103: see changes from the new browser version. Chrome edition 103 is now available for download and has some new features; check out.

8. Research identifies more than 1,000 genes linked to severe covid-19. Researchers from the universities of Sheffield and Stanford found that there are genetic signs of their own in patients who have developed serious infections with covid-19.

9. Goal: Content creators will have more ways to make money. Mark Zuckerberg announced several news for content producers to monetize Facebook and Instagram.

10. What are the calories in drinks? See which are the most and least caloric drinks and how this can affect your weight loss process.