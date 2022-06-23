11-year-old girl who was raped in SC manages to have an abortion, says MPF | Santa Catarina

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) reported, in the early afternoon of this Thursday (23), that the pregnancy termination procedure was performed on an 11-year-old girl prevented from having an abortion after rape in Santa Catarina. According to the agency’s press office, the abortion took place on Wednesday (22).

In a statement, the hospital said that it does not give information about patients, out of respect for privacy, and because the case is a secret of justice. The family’s lawyer also declined to comment.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

This same hospital had received a recommendation from the MPF to perform the procedure in cases authorized by law, regardless of judicial authorization, gestational age or fetal size.

In a statement, the MPF reported that the hospital “communicated to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, within the established deadline, that the patient and her legal representative had sought out and adopted measures to terminate the child’s pregnancy.”

The child discovered the pregnancy when he was 22 weeks old, was prevented from performing the procedure and was taken to a shelter (see below). The case gained repercussion on Monday (20), after a report by Portal Catarinas and The Intercept.

what is legal abortion

“The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) in Florianópolis, considering the great repercussion of the case involving a minor rape victim and who had the legal interruption of the pregnancy denied by the health service, comes to inform the partial compliance of the Recommendation issued this Wednesday (22) to the hospital (hospital name withheld for child safety).

The Hospital informed the Public Prosecutor’s Office, within the established deadline, that it was sought after by the patient and her legal representative and adopted measures to terminate the child’s pregnancy.

In relation to the other terms of the Recommendation, the measures to be adopted by the Attorney General’s Office, holder of the 7th Citizenship Office, will be evaluated in due course.

The Federal Public Ministry regrets the sad situation that has occurred and reaffirms its commitment to ensuring effective respect for the fundamental rights enshrined in the Federal Constitution.”

Victim of rape, the girl discovered that she was in her 22nd week of pregnancy when she was taken to a hospital in Florianópolis, where she was denied the abortion procedure. In that unit, the interruption is performed when the pregnancy is up to 20 weeks, although the legislation does not stipulate deadlines or request judicial authorization for the procedure.

According to the law, abortion is permitted in cases where the pregnancy is the result of rape or when the life of the pregnant woman is at risk. In a third case, when there is a diagnosis of fetal anencephaly, abortion has been allowed since 2012, according to a decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Since an order from the judge, the child was being kept in a shelter to prevent him from having an authorized abortion. Only on Tuesday, the girl was released to leave the shelter and return to her mother’s house. After that, the girl’s family defense filed a habeas corpus at the Santa Catarina Court of Justice (TJSC) to carry out the pregnancy termination procedure.

SC judge prevents abortion of 11-year-old child rape victim

The conduct of the prosecutor and the judge who work in the case are being investigated. On Monday (21), the National Council of Justice (CNJ) reported that it is investigating the conduct of Judge Joana Ribeiro Zimmer.

The National Council of the Public Ministry (CNMP) established a procedure to investigate the conduct of the prosecutor Mirela Dutra Alberton in the case of the 11-year-old girl who was raped and became pregnant in Santa Catarina.

VIDEOS: Most watched g1 SC in the last 7 days