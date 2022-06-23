12 CRI real estate funds with dividends of up to 20% for you to buy now, according to BTG – Money Times

O BTG Pactual released in report its latest analysis of the real estate funds (FIIs) of CRIs on Tuesday (21). with 12 purchase recommendationsthe document highlights FIIs with a dispersed loan portfolio and real guarantees.

Among the bank’s recommendations, the fund BTG Pactual CRI Fund (FEXC11) is the one with the greatest potential for appreciation, with an upside of 12.89%. Currently, FEXC11 has an asset portfolio made up of CRIs indexed to IPCA (62%), IGP-M (2%) and CDI (36%).

already the Kinea Price Indices (KNIP11) is the FII with the highest annual dividend yield, with 20.07%. In terms of the portfolio, the fund has 97% of its assets indexed to the IPCA, 0.8% to the IGP-M and 2.5% to cash.

For the CRIs segment, the bank noted the existence of market, credit and prepayment risks. Check out all the recommendations for the month of June:

Background ticker Annual dividend yield Upside BTG Pactual Real Estate Credit BTCR11 15.63% 5.21% Flagship Securities II CPTS11 14.62% 6.61% VBI CRI CVBI11 18.03% 5.15% BTG Pactual CRI Fund FEXC11 15.90% 12.89% CSHG Real Estate Receivables HGCR11 13.27% 3.86% Kinea Real Estate Income KNCR11 12.79% 5.57% Kinea Price Index KNIP11 20.07% 1.33% Kinea Securities KNSC11 17.36% 0.72% Mauá Capital Real Estate Receivables MCCI11 13.50% 5.36% Maxi Income MXRF11 13.69% 9.53% RBR High Grade Yield RBRR11 14.40% 3.01% Truth factor VRTA11 15.23% 3.56%

