12 CRI real estate funds with dividends of up to 20% for you to buy now, according to BTG – Money Times

Real Estate Funds
Bank safeguards market, credit and prepayment risks in CRIs FIIs (Image: Money Times/Renan Dantas)

O BTG Pactual released in report its latest analysis of the real estate funds (FIIs) of CRIs on Tuesday (21). with 12 purchase recommendationsthe document highlights FIIs with a dispersed loan portfolio and real guarantees.

Among the bank’s recommendations, the fund BTG Pactual CRI Fund (FEXC11) is the one with the greatest potential for appreciation, with an upside of 12.89%. Currently, FEXC11 has an asset portfolio made up of CRIs indexed to IPCA (62%), IGP-M (2%) and CDI (36%).

already the Kinea Price Indices (KNIP11) is the FII with the highest annual dividend yield, with 20.07%. In terms of the portfolio, the fund has 97% of its assets indexed to the IPCA, 0.8% to the IGP-M and 2.5% to cash.

For the CRIs segment, the bank noted the existence of market, credit and prepayment risks. Check out all the recommendations for the month of June:

BackgroundtickerAnnual dividend yieldUpside
BTG Pactual Real Estate CreditBTCR1115.63%5.21%
Flagship Securities IICPTS1114.62%6.61%
VBI CRICVBI1118.03%5.15%
BTG Pactual CRI FundFEXC1115.90%12.89%
CSHG Real Estate ReceivablesHGCR1113.27%3.86%
Kinea Real Estate IncomeKNCR1112.79%5.57%
Kinea Price IndexKNIP1120.07%1.33%
Kinea SecuritiesKNSC1117.36%0.72%
Mauá Capital Real Estate ReceivablesMCCI1113.50%5.36%
Maxi IncomeMXRF1113.69%9.53%
RBR High Grade YieldRBRR1114.40%3.01%
Truth factorVRTA1115.23%3.56%

