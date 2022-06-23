400 properties are available at auction with bids from BRL 17,000

Linked to the Ministry of Economy, the Asset Management Company (EMGEA) will auction nearly 400 properties across Brazil. They are apartments, buildings, houses and commercial rooms. The opportunities have discounts of up to 70% and prices from R$ 17 thousand.

On the EMGEA website, interested parties select the property to check more detailed information. For example, the type, value, discount, address, total area, usable area and number of rooms. It has opportunity for those looking for a property to live or invest.

EMGEA real estate auction

The EMGEA Real Estate Auction is a partnership with Resale, a pioneer company and leader in the sale of real estate from banks in the market. Through the website, buyers have the chance to clarify their doubts, check the photos and place their bids.

According to EMGEA, the amounts range from R$17,722.00 to R$1,536,135.00. Most of the properties are in Rio de Janeiro. But there is also opportunity in Rio Grande do Sul and São Paulo.

The purchase is 100% online. Everything happens within the Resale platform. Prices are below market value and the proposal is to serve people of all profiles.

Despite the discounts, those who participate in auctions of this type know that payment is made in cash. That’s why it’s important to first analyze your buyer profile and check if the purchase method is in accordance with your purchase and payment conditions.

This is because EMGEA does not accept real estate financing. Not even for those who want to use part of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS).

According to EMGEA, all sales take place through Pagimovel, a real estate transactional platform that guarantees security, transparency and agility in the entire process of buying and selling properties, from the proposal to the registration.