Actress Lorena Comparato at 32 announces that she has cancer

The artist Lorena Comparato used social networks this Wednesday night (22) to make an extensive outburst about the discovery of skin cancer. With a series of photos and videos, she said that she had the tumor removed, but left a warning to fans.

Nowadays in the cast of the series Impuros, from Star Plus, the famous commented that she was negligent and only noticed the disease because of an inflamed and bleeding mole.

However, Lorena Comparato calmed the admirers and said that the disease in question is simple and that only removal is enough for now. “On Monday I removed basal cell skin cancer from my chest. It’s okay, I promise! It is a “simple” type of cancer that only removal is the treatment. Ufa! I took it and now I’m waiting 30 days for a biopsy”, explained Lorena Comparato.

“There is no metastasis and I discovered it only because one of my moles was inflamed and bleeding,” he declared. “I was careless with my body and that’s why I’m here to tell you not to be. Stay tuned, do the self-examination and always seek medical help. These people know what to do,” she said, who further thanked her for the affection she got from everyone.

Lorena Comparato discovered illness

The artist also said that she decided to share everything with her admirers so that her testimony can help others. She urged fans to take care of their health and use sunscreen. In the comments, the public opined. “Get well, dear! Sun is serious. Glad it’s all right. Super important to pass this message on”, said one to Lorena Comparato.

Pantanal: Find out if Juma kills Jove after shooting his lover; understand

“Friend, I hope all is well (Apart from the scare, of course!). If you need us, we are always here and everyone is alert! Good recovery, love! ❤️ I love you!”, said another.