Adriane Bonato surprises by announcing marriage to Claudia Rodrigues: “Couple of the year”

Businesswoman Adriane Bonato announced her marriage to Claudia Rodrigues on Wednesday afternoon (22) and surprised everyone. The decision comes days after assuming his relationship with the actress, who asked the businesswoman to marry him, through social networks, on her birthday, on the 7th of this month.

The news surprised in particular the presenter Sonia Abrão, commander of the program ‘A Tarde é Sua’, on RedeTV!. “Really?”, she asked, who continued: “I said I needed dating, I didn’t know what, and I’ve already seen marriage?”, wanted to know the presenter. An audio of Adriana herself was played during the live program.

“We are very happy, very happy, we have never been so happy as we are now. Claudinha has been improving every day, it’s amazing. It’s amazing how love can heal a person. And we are very happy with what is happening”, he began. her and her account of their relationship and the decision to make the relationship official.

“Very soon, but very soon, there will be an engagement and marriage. So, Dri accepts the marriage proposal and will marry Claudinha yes. It’s the couple of the year, as they are saying there, so we can’t disappoint, come wedding out there”, guaranteed the businesswoman, confirming that she had accepted the actress’s request in early June.