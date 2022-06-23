After 46 days of hospitalization, Conrado, from the duo with Aleksandro, is released from the hospital: “Delicate procedures”

The country duos live a hectic routine and the musicians’ concert schedule forces the singers to be frequently on the country’s roads, a factor that increases the chance of accidents like what happened to the duo. Conrad and Aleksandro. Fate took the life of Alexander and left her partner in a serious condition in the hospital.

But this Wednesday (22), fans of the lineup had good news. After 46 days in hospital, Conrad finally got discharged from Regional Hospital of Recordin Sao Paulo. The information was confirmed to Who Magazine. Musician Júlio Cesar Bigoli also left the hospital and is recovering at home.

“After 46 days of the accident with the duo’s bus Conrad and Aleksandroon May 7, the singer Joao Vitor (Conrad) and the musician Julio Cesar left the Regional Registry Hospital this Wednesday afternoon (22/6). It was a month and a half of great care, delicate procedures, patience and prayers.”, informed the note from the advice of the duo sent to Quem.

“We would like to thank all the respect and sensitivity with which our friends in the press have treated this very delicate moment. We lost six team friends, two were still recovering from conditions considered serious and treated by the medical team like a miracle. These were difficult days and we still need to cherish the health and privacy of both, counting on everyone’s understanding and respect during this period. As soon as they feel comfortable, they will speak publicly.”