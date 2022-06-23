After 48 years, Bill Cosby is convicted of sexual harassment

This Tuesday (22) the American actor Bill Cosby was convicted of sexual harassment, which happened in 1975. The victim was Judy Huth, when he was 16 years old, at the Playboy mansion in Los Angeles. The decision was made by a jury in California, which further ruled that Huth should receive $500,000 in damages from the act.

According to the woman’s account, she would have met Cosby during filming in a park, in which she would have ended up accompanying him to a secluded room in the Playboy mansion, as she admired him. Alone, she said the actor tried to get his hands down her pants and then forced her to have sex with him.

“I had my eyes closed at that moment. I was freaking out. I was disappointed. I was injured,” revealed the victim.

In addition to Huth’s case, he was also the subject of several allegations of abuse and rape and was convicted and imprisoned in 2018, but the conviction was overturned on a technicality, and he was released last year. Huth’s lawsuit filed in 2014, on the other hand, was unarchived shortly after that date. The comedian’s victims already add up to dozens of women. Her case was able to move forward because the jury found she was a minor at the time of the abuse, and California law extends the time period in which people who were abused as children can file a civil suit.

Cosby has denied the reports of all these victims, claiming that all sexual intercourse was consensual.

