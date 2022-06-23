After beating cancer, Anitta’s father is hospitalized again with a new disease: “Danger”

Anitta’s father is hospitalized again and details his health status to followers; know what happened!

Last Tuesday night (21), the businessman Mauro Machado scared fans when he was hospitalized again two weeks after beating cancer.

This time, the singer’s father anitacontracted Covid-19 and preferred to stay under medical care while he recovers, as he has just had delicate lung surgery.

“Back to the hospital. After being 80% well recovered, Covid decided to visit me. But I don’t know how many days hospitalized. Isolated. For those who operated on the lung, this virus is a danger“, he explained as he shared a click on the hospital bed.

Painitto then tried to reassure his admirers: “There are thousands of people asking if I’m okay. So relieve my [seguidores do] Instagram“.

Mauro Machado discovered the tumor earlier this month when he suffered a stroke. During the exams, he came across the news of lung cancer.

Mauro Machadofather of the singer anitaspoke this Thursday (16) about the challenges of recovery after a stroke and the discovery of cancer.

On social media, “Painitto” published photos of the medical team who are taking care of his health and opened up about the process of returning to normal life after the scare.

