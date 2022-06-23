After Galo x Flamengo, PVC rips money, regrets and makes a promise

Abhishek Pratap 19 hours ago Sports Comments Off on After Galo x Flamengo, PVC rips money, regrets and makes a promise 4 Views

PVC ripped the note live during the show
photo: reproduction

PVC ripped the banknote live during the ‘Exchange of Passes’ program

During the Troca de Passes program, on SporTV, in the early hours of Thursday (23), commentator Paulo Vincius Coelho tore up a R$20 bill when talking about Flamengo’s high expenses with coaches’ rescissions. The journalists who were participating in the program were startled by the scene.

At the end of the program, PVC regretted what it had done, apologized and promised to donate R$200 in lunch boxes to homeless people.

It all started after the duel between athletic and Flamengo, for the Copa do Brasil, when the commentators explained the expenses of the carioca club with termination fines of the following coaches: Domnec Torrent, Rogrio Ceni, Renato Gacho and Paulo Sousa.

PVC changed and said: “Terminations of contract of four technicians in 18 months, let me see if I have a R$20 bill here, do this here (takes the bill and rips it). But this. I’ll paste it later”.

The other members of the table were frightened by the journalist’s attitude, in a poor and unequal country like Brazil.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

“It seems to be a superior entity”

saints Santos suffered a 4-0 rout against Corinthians in the first leg of the Copa …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved